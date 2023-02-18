BUTTE – The Manhattan Christian Eagles outlasted the Twin Bridges Falcons on Saturday evening to win the 12C district championship game for the third consecutive year.
In an evenly-matched defensive battle, the Eagles managed to come out on top 36-33 and hand the Falcons their first loss since Dec. 8 against 8C champion Roy-Winifred. Manhattan Christian has now won six games in a row, with its last loss coming against Twin Bridges on Jan. 27.
“We knew it would be a grind of a game. The girls did a good job of carrying out the game plan and we did enough to win and I’m really proud of the girls for that,” Manhattan Christian head coach Jeff Bellach said.
Each team struggled on the offensive end but the Eagles were able to knock down more shots. At the end of the first half, they held an 18-11 lead. Manhattan Christian’s defense held the Falcons to only four field goals in the first half.
“We were very hesitant against their zone defense, so we have to learn to be more aggressive and shoot through our struggles and make some easy shots to give us momentum,” Twin Bridges head coach Hannah Konen said.
In the third quarter, Manhattan Christian extended its lead to as many as nine points. The Falcons found their offensive groove late in the game and battled back.
Elianna Meek and Allie Dale nailed back-to-back shots from behind the arc late in the third quarter to cut into the deficit.
With 5:13 remaining in the game, Dale made two free throws to give Twin Bridges their first lead since the opening shot of the night.
It was the last lead the Falcons would hold as Manhattan Christian bounced back and closed out the game strong. Two free throws from Bella Triemstra gave the Eagles a three-point lead in the final minutes to close out the victory.
Triemstra scored 14 points to lead the team and pulled down eight rebounds. Miranda Wyatt tallied eight points in the Eagles’ win.
For Manhattan Christian, it will enjoy the win for a couple days before getting back to work in their preparation for the Western C divisional tournament starting Thursday in Butte.
“We have a philosophy that we need to get better every time we get on the floor, so that won’t change this week. We’ll keep preparing and keep trying to grow and shore up some of the mistakes we made here, but right now we’ll enjoy it until Monday and enjoy the opportunity to win another district championship,” Bellach said.
Dale led Twin Bridges with 14 points in the defeat. Kyle Pancost added seven points and 17 rebounds for the Falcons.
After sixteen consecutive victories for Twin Bridges, the Falcons enter the divisional tournament with a gut-wrenching loss. With a week to prepare, they'll look to clean up their mistakes before the most pivotal weekend of the season so far.
“You can learn a lot from losing and sometimes it’s necessary to readjust your mindset. We’ll certainly use this as motivation, we know where we want to be at the end of next week so we’ll use it as a learning opportunity,” Konen said.
With only four combined losses between the two teams, it would be a surprise to nobody if they met again at the divisional tournament.
