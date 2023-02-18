BUTTE – The Manhattan Christian Eagles outlasted the Twin Bridges Falcons on Saturday evening to win the 12C district championship game for the third consecutive year.

In an evenly-matched defensive battle, the Eagles managed to come out on top 36-33 and hand the Falcons their first loss since Dec. 8 against 8C champion Roy-Winifred. Manhattan Christian has now won six games in a row, with its last loss coming against Twin Bridges on Jan. 27.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

