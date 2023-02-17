Melstone's Isabelle Collins runs onto the court during player introductions before the Broncs' game against Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap in the District 5C Tournament at Lockwood High School on Friday.
Melstone's Koye Rindal tries to drive around Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap's Mari Mysse during the Broncs' game against the Engineers during the District 5C Tournament at Lockwood High School on Friday. Melstone won 53-39.
Melstone's Savannah DeJaegher (20), Kyra Hall (4), and Isabelle Collins (3) listen to head coach Ole Eike in the locker room during halftime of the Broncs' game against Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap in the District 5C Tournament at Lockwood High School on Friday.
Melstone's Draya Wacker shoots a layup after stealing the ball from Box Elder during last season's Girls Class C State Basketball Tournament in Great Falls. Wacker, who scored over 2,000 points for the Broncs, now plays for Montana.
BILLINGS — The Melstone girls basketball program's three straight runs to the Class C state tournament have been heavily defined by the output of one player, so what happens after she graduates?
That player in question is program legend Draya Wacker, a 2,000-point scorer and five-time all-state pick who went from starring as an eighth-grader to eventually signing to play college hoops at Montana — a standout talent that doesn't come around every day in towns Melstone's size.
Yet for the Broncs this season, they've merely kept on trucking since Wacker's time with the team finished — and just how good they've been in her absence has even somewhat surprised coach Ole Eike.
"A lot of guys maybe didn't think, including me, to some degree that we would be sitting with only one loss right now," Eike said. "I knew we were going to win a lot of games. But, hey, at this point, I mean, why not try to win them all now, right?"
Players of Wacker's caliber, especially at the Class C level, can leave production gaps on teams that take years to fill again, if they ever are. Yet with a roster that features just one upperclassman (including eight freshmen and eighth-graders combined), Melstone has found momentum without her and on top of it all looks primed to contend for a fourth straight state tourney appearance.
"I think it goes to show how basketball is such a team-oriented sport," Eike said. "You always have guys on a team that stand out, and Draya was certainly one of those. But her teammates were great players, and sometimes when you have a real standout like that, you can't see with the naked eye quite how good the other kids are."
That talent starts with the Broncs' lone upperclassman in senior guard Koye Rindal, a former all-stater in her own right that acts as the calming veteran presence for an otherwise very, very young Melstone team.
In Melstone's 53-39 win to open District 5C play against Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap on Friday afternoon at Lockwood, Rindal's role on the floor was as the Broncs' main deep threat, knocking down three 3-pointers and scoring 13 points in all.
"I just kind of try to make sure that (the younger players) know that, hey, they're freshmen, they're eighth-graders," Rindal said. "It's OK, we're all going to make mistakes. (I) just try and keep their confidence up and just get them to that next level. So that's what I try to do."
Melstone's youth has all the confidence it could ask for now on an 18-game win streak, and players like freshman forward and leading scorer (13.9 points per game) Emma Myhre — who scored a game-high 19 points against the Engineers — are feeling the effects in a big way.
However, the Broncs' road to where they're at now hasn't been bump-free.
Sophomore Avery Eike, Ole's daughter and the team's fourth-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game, has been sidelined the past couple of weeks with a fractured ankle, though Ole Eike was "hopeful" that she'd return sometime during the postseason. Plus, as Melstone's joint-tallest player at 5-foot-9, Avery Eike's return will be welcomed as the Broncs don't have much length at their disposal.
Yet even while shorthanded, undersized and full of players that are playing in their first postseason as significant contributors, Melstone's 2022-23 team is out to create its own legacy after Wacker helped tremendously to blaze the original trail.
"The No. 1 thing is that they want to get to the state tournament," Ole Eike said. "We know that every game is that much closer to having a chance to get there. That's the motivating factor ... we've been there three years in a row, this would be four in a row if we can pull it off. I think deep down, that's probably the No. 1 factor."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.