Melstone vs. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap

Melstone's Savannah DeJaegher (20), Kyra Hall (4), and Isabelle Collins (3) listen to head coach Ole Eike in the locker room during halftime of the Broncs' game against Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap in the District 5C Tournament at Lockwood High School on Friday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — The Melstone girls basketball program's three straight runs to the Class C state tournament have been heavily defined by the output of one player, so what happens after she graduates?

That player in question is program legend Draya Wacker, a 2,000-point scorer and five-time all-state pick who went from starring as an eighth-grader to eventually signing to play college hoops at Montana — a standout talent that doesn't come around every day in towns Melstone's size.

Melstone's Draya Wacker

Melstone's Draya Wacker shoots a layup after stealing the ball from Box Elder during last season's Girls Class C State Basketball Tournament in Great Falls. Wacker, who scored over 2,000 points for the Broncs, now plays for Montana.
Melstone vs. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap

Melstone's Koye Rindal tries to drive around Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap's Mari Mysse during the Broncs' game against the Engineers during the District 5C Tournament at Lockwood High School on Friday. Melstone won 53-39.
Melstone vs. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap

Melstone's Emma Myhre goes after a rebound during the Broncs' game against Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap during the District 5C Tournament at Lockwood High School on Friday.
Melstone vs. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap

Melstone's Isabelle Collins runs onto the court during player introductions before the Broncs' game against Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap in the District 5C Tournament at Lockwood High School on Friday.

Email Briar Napier at briar.napier@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @BriarNapier

Tags

Load comments