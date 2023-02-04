BILLINGS — Sure, Plentywood's girls basketball team has been one of Class C's best this season, but its surge hasn't exactly been unprecedented for those on the Wildcats' roster, either.
In fact, trophies seem to come naturally for each member of Plentywood's "iron five," as first-year coach Rob Nyby calls his starting lineup, as all within it have already captured a non-hoops state title in their high school careers.
Whereas the vast majority of Montana high school athletes never come close to touching state hardware, the Wildcat girls are out being the state's best in multiple sports like it's a casual thing to do.
"They're very driven," Nyby, a Plentywood native who formerly played basketball at Rocky Mountain College, said. "They definitely don't take losing well."
But as it has a perfect 15-0 overall record this season as one of Montana's last remaining unbeaten teams, Plentywood hasn't needed to worry about coping with a defeat for a while — and if things continue to go well, it may not for the rest of 2022-23.
The Wildcats are ranked No. 3 in Class C in the most recently released 406mtsports.com high school basketball rankings, winning the vast majority of those games by double digits with a fast-paced style instituted by Nyby, hired on in the offseason to succeed the retired Randy Wangerin following the graduation of his daughter, Liv Wangerin, and her subsequent commitment to play basketball at Montana Tech.
Clearly, however, there's been little rust from the coaching change, and that's heavily due to the high-flying lineup that knows all about how to finish at the top of the table.
Four starters — seniors Annie Kaul and Emma Brensdal plus junior Audrey Sampsen and sophomore Mallory Tommerup — won the Wildcats' Class C girls state track title by themselves last year. The other, junior Paityn Curtiss, won the 2021 individual Class C state girls golf title as a freshman. Kaul also won the 2022 Class C girls cross country title.
Talk about filling up the school's trophy case.
"I think our relationship within our team has been a really big factor in our success," Brensdal said. "I think we're all very competitive. That competitiveness has drove us to work really hard to succeed and having that winning mentality."
Even with all the honors and awards bestowed upon the Wildcats already in their prep careers, Nyby knows that his team can't afford to get complacent. In fact, Plentywood was on a similar hot streak a year ago, winning 23 consecutive games across December to March before losing twice in a row at the state tournament to Roy-Winifred and Twin Bridges, narrowly missing out on a trophy on the hardwood in the process.
Battle-tested and with newfound spirit, Plentywood could find itself reversing that final result this year — and its stellar current crop of girls athletes could get yet another accolade to add onto its list.
"I'd like to be playing our best basketball coming two weeks from now at the district tournament," Nyby said. "I think that with the experience that these girls have at being at the state tournament and being at the divisional tournament multiple times, I think that's going to really help us down the road."
Chinook's ability to cause 'mayhem' has the Sugarbeeters undefeated
If you go to a Chinook girls basketball game, what will you see?
Beyond the unique Sugarbeeters mascot well known for being one of Montana's (if not America's) most peculiar, you'll see a team that flies around the court, eagerly putting their bodies on the line by way of diving for loose balls, taking charges and causing deflections.
It's what coach Mike Jones calls "caus(ing) some mayhem" — and it's got Chinook (15-0) rolling without a loss and placed as the No. 4 team in the latest Class C girls rankings.
"These girls, they've been playing together for a really long time, since they were (in) lower elementary school," Jones said. "So it's kind of cool to see them kind of get some fruits of their labor there with all the time and the work that they've put in, even before this season started."
Jones mentioned multiple times that the Sugarbeeters' identity is defense, and it certainly shows in the scorelines of games that they've been involved in throughout the season.
Chinook has allowed opponents to score an average of only 33.9 points per game this year and hasn't given up more than 43 in a game at all. In contrast on the offensive end, the Sugarbeeters have dipped below 50 points just once, leading to numerous heavy wins as foes have generally found it difficult to break through Chinook's defensive wall.
It's been a steady rise for the program across Jones' tenure as he's currently amid his fourth season in charge, making it to divisionals in 2021-22 after losing seasons the previous two years. The growths of senior Bree Swanson, junior Hallie Neibauer and sophomore Alexus Seymour — who Jones referred to as his "big three" — have been instrumental in the Sugarbeeters' recent progress, he said.
"They like to hone their craft," Jones said regarding his team. "They've really bought in to what we're saying as a coaching staff, which is defense. It doesn't really matter who's getting what stats as long as we come out with a win, and they've really bought into that."
