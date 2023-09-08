BOZEMAN — Paige Wasson has college basketball running through her blood.

Her mom, Charlene, played for Montana State-Northern in Havre, and her dad, TJ, at both Rocky Mountain and MSU-Northern. Wasson’s sister, Kia, is a sophomore at Montana Tech in Butte.

If there’s one thing Wasson is sure about, it’s becoming the next family member to play at the college level.

The decision on where, however, has yet to be made.

“I’d like to make my decision before the basketball season starts so it’s not hanging over my head," said Wasson, a star with the Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale co-op. "I’ve been on a few visits and am talking to coaches so It’s just a matter of finding the right fit.”

Wherever she lands, she’s sure to make an impact.

“She is an amazing shooter and a solid competitor. She reads the ball well on defense and as a 5-11 guard, has the skill set and ability to post up smaller guards,” North Country coach Amber Erickson said.

As a junior, Wasson averaged 17.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. She earned all-state honors all three years of high school and led her team to a Class C state championship last season.

Helping the Mavericks achieve back-to-back status is no small feat, but Wasson and recent Montana State University commit and Saco native Teagan Erickson have their sights set on it.

The two have been playing together in tournaments and camps since grade school.

“Getting that first-place trophy is certainly a goal for my senior season. It’s my last one and I also just really want to enjoy it,” Wasson said.

Wasson, who resides on a ranch outside of Whitewater, travels 45 minutes one way to get to Saco, where practice is held on various days as part of the co-op. Hinsdale is another 15 minutes past that, but it doesn’t bother the small-town girl.

“We live in the middle of nowhere,” Wasson said with a laugh. "It’s just what we have to do as part of the co-op so I’m pretty used to it.”

Many simply wouldn’t make that kind of commitment, especially considering the blustery weather and poor road conditions that frequent northern Montana in the winter.

“I think the kids up here on the hi-line have a lot of grit and determination," Wasson said. "We’re tough and we also all know each other pretty well and that helps keep us going.”

Working alongside her dad on the ranch, Wasson knows a thing or two about work ethic. Summers are filled with shooting nearly every day, whether at home ot the local gym. She credits her mom and dad for motivating her to put the time in.

“My parents are just so supportive and want me to be the best I can be on and off the court," she said. "We also have the best coaches who push us hard and believe in us.”

And it isn’t just the parents who are behind this talented team.

The sports co-op helped three small communities full of fans shift from rivals to allies. It’s a transition that was no doubt made easier when the wins and trophies began to outweigh the losses under Erickson.

The last three seasons have ended in a top-three finish at state (second, third and first). The experienced team, which lost two starters to graduation, has been there and knows what it takes to return.

But so do Manhattan Christian, Roy-Winifred and Twin Bridges.

For now, Wasson is trying to enjoy her senior year without looking too far ahead.

First up is volleyball season, where the Mavericks ended last season with a third-place trophy at state. Wasson has played varsity all four years and earned all-state as a sophomore and junior.

The Mavericks are high state champion contenders for both volleyball and basketball this year, but those aren't the only highlights.

Wasson also boasts a 3.9 grade-point average. And who knows? She might add state champion javelin thrower to her resume after finishing second in the spring.

No matter where the next chapter takes Paige Wasson, whether in her family's footsteps or on her own path, the future is bright.