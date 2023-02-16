HAMILTON — The Philipsburg Prospectors started off the night at the 13C tournament on a 6-0 run in the first quarter against the Victor Pirates and had run out to a 42-2 lead by halftime.

Victor Pirate's senior Nola Smorowski drives the ball past Philipsburg Prospector's senior Gretchen Hill Thursday night in Hamilton.

The Pirates, uncharacteristically, were never able to get it going Thursday night, as nothing was going their way. The Prospectors ultimately outscored the Pirates 57-14 to move onto the district semifinals.

Victor Pirate's senior Virginia Brown dribbles the ball Thursday night against the Philipsburg Prospectors in Hamilton.
