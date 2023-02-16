HAMILTON — The Philipsburg Prospectors started off the night at the 13C tournament on a 6-0 run in the first quarter against the Victor Pirates and had run out to a 42-2 lead by halftime.
The Pirates, uncharacteristically, were never able to get it going Thursday night, as nothing was going their way. The Prospectors ultimately outscored the Pirates 57-14 to move onto the district semifinals.
The leading scorer for the Prospectors was senior Gretchen Hill with 15 points. Senior Rachel Ward added 11 points, as did sophomore Ramsey Smith. Sophomore Montannah Piar added 10 points.
“It was a great team win,” Prospectors coach Cash Laslovich said. “It was good for our starting five to be able to sit on the bench and cheer on the JV squad tonight. I'm ready to bring it tomorrow. I'm proud of the girls; I think we're right where we need to be going into play Seeley-Swan on Friday.”
The Pirates leading scorer was senior Nola Smorowski with five points. Senior Kyla Tacker had four points, senior Abby Kay had three points, senior Virginia Brown added one point, and sophomore Johannah Buchanan had one point.
“The game was rough,” Pirates coach Aimie Kay said. “We didn't come out with any energy tonight. We had quite a few injuries, and we had a couple sick players. So, tomorrow we're hoping to hit the ground running a lot harder than we did today.”
The Pirates play the Lincoln Lynx Friday in Hamilton at 12:30 pm.
