Jordan's Brooke Murnion scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, but it wasn't enough for the Mustangs, who lost 53-47 to Roberts in the quarterfinal round of the Southern C Divisional Thursday at Lockwood High School.
BILLINGS — There are two subsets of numbers pertaining to the Roberts girls basketball team that, independent of one another, stand on their own as impressive feats.
One of those groups of numbers involve Taylee Chirrick, a junior transfer from Billings West who joined the Rockets, along with her freshman sister, TJ, in the fourth game of the season.
That second set of numbers relates to what the Rockets as a team has accomplished — and can accomplish — despite a scare put into them by a feisty group of Jordan Mustangs Thursday afternoon in a quarterfinal game of the Southern C Divisional at Lockwood High School.
Put those two subsets together, though, and the Rockets find themselves on the verge of something that’s never been done at the Class C school 43 miles southwest of Billings.
The Rockets held off the Mustangs 53-47, a hard-fought victory that signaled Roberts’ 20th win in a row. It was the closest game for Roberts (21-1) since Wibaux beat the Rockets on Dec. 3 and certainly since the Chirricks joined the program nearly three months ago.
Most importantly, though, the win moved the Rockets closer to qualifying for the state tournament for the first time in school history.
“It’s been amazing seeing more and more of our fans pile into our gym and supporting us in different ways …,” junior Laynee Holdbrook said. “They’ve just been outstanding, like better than we could have imagined, support-wise.”
Holdbrook said that the Rockets’ battle-of-wills win over Jordan was “eye-opening,” and it’s the same thing that could be said about Taylee Chirrick’s season.
On one level, her 32.1 points-per-game scoring average on 546 points scored so far this season shouldn’t be too surprising. After all, Chirrick is a two-time Class AA all-state player, which includes her freshman season when the classification’s coaches voted her the honor despite the fact she came off the Golden Bears’ bench.
She scored 21 points in her first game with the Rockets after the Chirrick family moved from Billings, and went on to have games of 51, 47, 42 and 40 points this season. In the process, Chirrick topped the 1,000-point mark in her career, adding on to the 527 points she scored while at West.
Still, joining a new group of teammates during the summer when you can get acclimated with open gyms is one thing. Joining a team the day after its played its third game of the season is another.
“Your first time coming to practice it’s a little nerve-wracking because it’s new people and a new team,” Taylee Chirrick said. “We slowly just started off with high-fiving each other at practice, you know, getting used to each other. I’d say by the third day we were really good friends.”
Fifth-year coach Sarah Shoopman, who also serves as Roberts’ activities director, said the transition was a smooth one.
“They jumped right in, they asked questions and they just really adapted to our team atmosphere and got to know our girls,” Shoopman said. “It was an immediate match. It was fun to have some new blood, and our girls who have been working together since fourth grade did a really good job of absorbing them. But we have good leaders and that’s how our kids are, they’re very open and welcoming.”
Taylee Chirrick may have carried the scoring load for the past 18 games, but the team atmosphere Shoopman mentioned was needed against the Mustangs.
Chirrick had a double-double by halftime — 11 points and 15 rebounds — but the Mustangs continued to hang around despite trailing by 11 in the third quarter.
Three times in the fourth quarter Jordan got within three points. A bucket from Krystan Hafla pulled Jordan within 43-40 before Chirrick, aided by a screen from her sister, blew through the lane for a left-handed layup.
Then, after Brooke Murnion, who led all scorers with 24 points and added 11 rebounds, got Jordan within 47-44, Holdbrook saved a ball from going out of bounds to Taylee Chirrick, who then found Jozelyn Payovich for a 3-pointer.
Jordan wasn’t finished yet, however. Lindsay Lawrence answered with her own 3 for a 50-47 deficit before a free throw from Taylee Chirrick and two more from Holdbrook, who grabbed Chirrick’s second miss and was fouled with 13.5 seconds left, sealed the deal.
“We just stayed composed as a team,” said Chirrick, who finished with a season-low 20 points but added 15 rebounds, seven steals and five assists to her stat line while playing the entire fourth quarter with four fouls. “Just having each other and knowing you’re going to get through this was a big part of it.”
When the Rockets won the 6C District title two weeks ago in Columbus, they returned to see fans standing and waving at the team bus outside The Lost Village, a common gathering place after games, Holdbrook and Shoopman said.
If the Rockets can secure one of the Southern C’s two state tournament berths these next two days, who knows what awaits them when they return home this time.
“I wouldn’t say we’ve put any more pressure on us knowing we’re getting farther and farther” in the season, Holdbrook responded when asked if the team felt the weight of the community’s, and the team's own, hopes. “Basketball doesn’t change. No matter what the circumstances are around it, it doesn’t change.”
