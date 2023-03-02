Roberts vs. Jordan

Roberts' Taylee Chirrick drives down the court during the Rockets' game against the Jordan Mustangs in the quarterfinal round of the Southern C Divisional at Lockwood High School on Thursday. 

BILLINGS — There are two subsets of numbers pertaining to the Roberts girls basketball team that, independent of one another, stand on their own as impressive feats.

One of those groups of numbers involve Taylee Chirrick, a junior transfer from Billings West who joined the Rockets, along with her freshman sister, TJ, in the fourth game of the season.

Roberts' Laynee Holdbrook looks to shoot against Jordan defenders during Thursday's Southern C Divisional game at Lockwood High School.
Roberts head coach Sarah Shoopman talks to her players during the Rockets' game against the Jordan Mustangs in the quarterfinal round of the Southern C Divisional at Lockwood High School on Thursday.
Jordan's Brooke Murnion scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, but it wasn't enough for the Mustangs, who lost 53-47 to Roberts in the quarterfinal round of the Southern C Divisional Thursday at Lockwood High School.

