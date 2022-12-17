DARBY — “I need to check my blood pressure,” gasped Darby Lady Tigers' coach Heather Berry at the end of the game Friday night.
This game was a wild one. The Lady Tigers started out slow in the first quarter, and the Salmon Lady Savages of Idaho took an early 10-2 lead. The Tigers really clamped down defensively, and the two teams battled it out until the very end.
At the end of the first quarter, the Savages led 17 to 9; and at the half, the Lady Tigers battled back and were down 20 to 18.
During the third quarter, things started to get a lot more physical. Towards the end of the third quarter, there was a melee scramble for a loose ball that showed the passion and intensity of the night’s game between both teams. At the end of the third, the Savages led 31 to 29.
Throughout the fourth quarter, the Tigers and Savages traded leads up until the final minute of play; but the Lady Tigers couldn’t hold on and were defeated 45 to 40 by the visiting Savages.
“That was a fun one,” said coach Heather Berry. “We panicked a little bit in the end; we made some choices that maybe weren't the smartest as basketball players, but I can't fault their heart. They tried really hard; they battled back, and I'm super proud of the heart they played with tonight.”
Darby’s sophomore Georgia Fisher led the Tigers in scoring tonight with 13 points. Senior Makena Hawkinson added 11 points, and junior Sierra Reed added 6 points.
