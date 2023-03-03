Southern C Divisional Basketball at Lockwood

Roberts' Taylee Chirrick attempts a pass during the Southern C Divisional Basketball Tournament at Lockwood High School on Friday, Mar. 3.

 AMY LYNN NELSON Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — The girls Southern C divisional basketball tournament championship game is set.

Two state-ranked teams are set to clash Saturday night at Lockwood High School with an automatic trip to next week's state tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on the line.

Email Briar Napier at briar.napier@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @BriarNapier

Tags

In this Series

2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments

Updated html

2023 Eastern AA boys basketball tournament

Updated html

2023 Eastern AA girls basketball tournament

Updated html

2023 Western AA boys basketball tournament

24 updates

Load comments