BILLINGS — The girls Southern C divisional basketball tournament championship game is set.
Two state-ranked teams are set to clash Saturday night at Lockwood High School with an automatic trip to next week's state tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on the line.
Ekalaka and Roberts will tangle for the title at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Lockwood, both of which bring long winning streaks against Class C schools into their matchup.
The semifinal losers, Melstone and Broadus, will play Jordan and Broadview-Lavina in loser-out games, respectively, to each tip-off at 9 a.m. Saturday.
No. 9 Ekalaka 50, No. 8 Melstone 40
Four months after Ekalaka handed Melstone the Broncs' only defeat of the season entering Friday, the Bulldogs handed them their second.
Led by a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double from freshman Nasya O'Connor, No. 9 Ekalaka (20-2) snapped No. 8 Melstone's (20-2) 20-game win streak dating back to their season-opening clash Dec. 2, with the Bulldogs winning 50-40 to book their spot in Saturday's divisional title game.
Needing a challenge game win over Jordan to advance out of the Southern C last season, Ekalaka is looking to seal a certain state tourney bid Saturday instead.
"It's huge," Bulldogs coach Kayla Olsen said of beating the Broncs twice. "They're a fantastic shooting team and we knew that coming in. We just had to contest all the 3s, but it always feels good when we do what we set out to do."
Ekalaka's abilities both to get Melstone's out of sorts from 3-point range (3 for 20) and dominate the rebounding battle 48-32, including pulling down 23 offensive boards, were crucial parts to the Bulldogs victory.
No. 6 Roberts 56, Broadus 47
A first half of searing offense and a second half of stingy defense against Broadus will see No. 6 Roberts playing for a divisional title this weekend.
The Rockets won their 21st consecutive game behind another monster output from junior Taylee Chirrick (40 points, 27 rebounds) — Class C's leading scorer — as Roberts won 57-48 over the Hawks, making it one step closer to its first state appearance in program history.
Chirrick, an offseason transfer from Billings West, had 26 points and 14 rebounds by halftime. Still, Broadus kept up with the pace well enough to only trail 33-31 at the intermission, but a lockdown third quarter from the Rockets in which they allowed only two points pushed them to eventually pull away.
"We're really excited," Roberts coach Sarah Shoopman said. "Our teamwork came together and we've really pushed through and done some really good things to put us here. It takes each and every one of us doing our jobs to get to where we're at."
Photos: Southern C Divisional Basketball at Lockwood
