BILLINGS — Melstone's girls basketball team had to endure the sting of losing both a 20-game winning streak and a ticket to the Southern C divisional tournament championship game Friday, but roared back Saturday to keep its hopes for the Class C state tournament alive.
The Class C eighth-ranked Broncs, who with No. 9 Ekalaka both qualified for last season's state tournament from the Southern C, won a pair of games in the tournament's consolation bracket Saturday (including a victory in the morning over Jordan) to take third place.
No. 8 Melstone 56, Broadus 46
After being held to just 3 for 20 from 3-point range in its Southern C semifinal loss to Ekalaka, Melstone found its footing again from long distance in the Broncs' divisional third-place victory over Broadus.
The Broncs (22-2) made 10 3-pointers — two-thirds of their 15 total made field goals for the game — as they defeated the Hawks for the third time this season in a 56-46 win at Lockwood High School.
Melstone outscored Broadus 34-21 in the second half and led by as much as 16, getting 12 points after halftime from senior Koye Rindal (5-for-11 shooting from 3) as she paced all scorers with 20 points. Sophomore Avery Eike chipped in by scoring 12 points (off of four 3s) and pulling down seven rebounds.
A trio of Hawks (11-10) getting into double figures was not enough as Broadus' season ended. Sophomore Mia Mader scored 17 points, while juniors Zeason Schaffer (14 points and nine rebounds) and Ciara McDowell (10 points, two 3-pointers) helped out in trying to get the Hawks back into the game late.
Melstone, of which its only two defeats on the year are to Ekalaka suffered in its season opener Dec. 2 and Friday, will now wait for other results Saturday to dictate its future postseason fate.
In order to activate a challenge game scenario in which the winner of that game would qualify for state, Melstone must hope that No. 6 Roberts (22-1) loses to Ekalaka in the Southern C championship game to tip off 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Broncs and Rockets have not played yet this season but would meet at a yet-to-be-determined time if the Bulldogs take the Southern C crown.
