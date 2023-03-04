BILLINGS — Melstone's girls basketball team had to endure the sting of losing both a 20-game winning streak and a ticket to the Southern C divisional tournament championship game Friday, but roared back Saturday to keep its hopes for the Class C state tournament alive.

The Class C eighth-ranked Broncs, who with No. 9 Ekalaka both qualified for last season's state tournament from the Southern C, won a pair of games in the tournament's consolation bracket Saturday (including a victory in the morning over Jordan) to take third place.

