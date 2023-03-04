BILLINGS — Watching its 17-point first-quarter lead wither away with a trip to the Class C state tournament on the line, the No. 6-ranked Roberts’ girls basketball team looked as if it had been through a few seasoned trips to state before.
The ironic part: Roberts hadn’t.
But against No. 9 Ekalaka in the Southern C divisional tournament championship game on Saturday night at Lockwood High School, the Rockets — who qualified for their first state tourney in program history with a 64-54 victory — sure looked like they knew how to get the job done in a deep postseason run.
Led by a performance from the ages from star junior Taylee Chirrick (who posted a 24-point, 14-rebound, 10-assist triple-double), Roberts (23-1 overall) is bound for next week’s Class C state tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark with a 22-game winning streak in tow and a program-changing player that makes the Rockets’ Class C ceiling limitless.
After all, Roberts hasn’t been conquered since Chirrick arrived as a transfer from Billings West a few games into the season. So with the Rockets flying amid a dream season, they don’t want to be waking up anytime soon.
“I’ve truly enjoyed every moment with them,” Roberts coach Sarah Shoopman said. “In a small school, I’m their math teacher, so I see them in the classroom and on the court, and we just have a special relationship. We continue to work hard for each other. They work hard for me and I work hard for them.”
That hard work rattled the Bulldogs (20-3) at first, who entering Saturday had only lost to Class B No. 2 Baker twice on the year, to the tune of a 26-9 first-quarter deficit in which Chirrick turned on the jets with blistering speed and nabbed 13 points in the first eight minutes.
But once Ekalaka and freshman standout Nasya O’Connor (who had two fouls in the first four minutes) settled down amid the raucous crowd, it got to work at chipping away.
By the 2:20 mark of the second quarter, the Bulldogs had cut the Roberts lead down to two points as O’Connor (who finished with 20 points and nine rebounds) got into a scorer’s duel with Chirrick, posting 14 points to the Rockets star’s 20 before halftime.
The important part of Ekalaka’s surge, however, is that Roberts never lost its lead. The Rockets bent, but never broke.
“We just knew we needed to keep pushing and playing really good defense,” Chirrick said on her team staying composed with the Bulldogs charging. “(It) ended up in the second half (that) we came out strong and just wanted to keep going. It ended up working out for us.”
Chirrick, the obvious focus of the Ekalaka defense in the second half, only scored four points in the final 16 minutes. But on pace at the intermission for a triple-double with eight rebounds and six assists to go along with her scoring tally, she completed the feat with the help of critical plays from her supporting cast.
Junior guard Hailey Croft (11 points) had a pair of vital fourth-quarter 3-pointers that helped build back up a double-digit Roberts lead after Ekalaka only trailed by three at the end of the third, while Taylee’s sister TJ Chirrick had 15 points of her own for the game.
And when the final buzzer wailed and a trip to Metra was set in stone, Roberts hugged it out and relished its accomplishment.
In a season unlike any other for the program, it had a right to celebrate some history making.
“Just knowing we already made history just making it to state is just an amazing feeling,” Taylee Chirrick said. “We just are going to come out strong, just like we do every game, and just do the best we can. We’re just super excited to work hard.”
Roberts will play Manhattan Christian at 6 p.m. Wednesday in its first-ever state game, while Ekalaka will take on Twin Bridges at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
No. 8 Melstone 56, Broadus 46
After being held to just 3 for 20 from 3-point range in its Southern C semifinal loss to Ekalaka, Melstone found its footing again from long distance in the Broncs' divisional third-place victory over Broadus.
The Broncs (22-2) made 10 3-pointers — two-thirds of their 15 total made field goals for the game — as they defeated the Hawks for the third time this season in a 56-46 win at Lockwood High School.
Melstone outscored Broadus 34-21 in the second half and led by as much as 16, getting 12 points after halftime from senior Koye Rindal (5-for-11 shooting from 3) as she paced all scorers with 20 points. Sophomore Avery Eike chipped in by scoring 12 points (off of four 3s) and pulling down seven rebounds.
A trio of Hawks (11-10) getting into double figures was not enough as Broadus' season ended. Sophomore Mia Mader scored 17 points, while juniors Zeason Schaffer (14 points and nine rebounds) and Ciara McDowell (10 points, two 3-pointers) helped out in trying to get the Hawks back into the game late.
