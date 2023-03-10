BILLINGS — Following an off-day on Friday for the two teams, the North Country co-op of Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale and Twin Bridges will play for the Class C girls basketball state championship Saturday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Neither program has won a state title, though the Saco-Whitewater version of the co-op did win a championship in 2011, a year after taking second place. Hinsdale, on its own, lost to Belt in the 2014 championship game.
Here’s a tale-of-the-tape look at both programs:
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Mavericks
Coach: Amber Erickson, 21st season (358-150)
Record: 25-0
Final 406mtsports.com ranking: No. 1
How they got here: def. No. 4 Chinook 65-25; def. No. 7 Manhattan Christian 52-25
Scoring leaders: Teagan Erickson 19.0 ppg; Paige Wasson 17.0 ppg
Rebounding leader: Erickson 8.5 rpg
Assist leaders: Wasson 4.0 apg; Erickson 3.5 apg
Mavericks notes: The Mavericks have scored 56 points in the paint in their two games. … Their 36.4% from 3-point land is tops in the field. … The Mavericks have the most steals in the tournament (15.5 per game) and the fewest turnovers (11.5 per game). … The program is playing for the state title for the second time in three seasons and making its third title appearance overall. The Mavericks lost to Fort Benton in 2021 and Gardiner in 2015. They placed third at state in 2022.
Twin Bridges Falcons
Coach: Hannah Konen, 2nd season (43-9)
Record: 23-2
Final 406mtsports.com ranking: No. 5
How they got here: def. No. 9 Ekalaka 55-24; def. No. 2 Roy Winifred 44-42
Scoring leaders: Allie Dale 21.5 ppg; Kyle Pancost 7.5 ppg
Rebounding leaders: Allie Dale 7.0 rpg; Callie Kaiser 5.0 rpg; Emma Konen 5.0 rpg; Kara Dale 5.0 rpg
Assist leader: Ayla Janzen 2.5 apg
Falcons notes: The Falcons rank second behind S-W-H in points in the paint (48 points) and steals (11.5 per game) and have the second-fewest turnovers (13.5 per game). … Allie Dale averages 4.5 steals per game, tops in the tournament … The Falcons are the top defensive rebounding team in the tournament (25.0 per game). … Twin Bridges made title appearances in 1982 (losing to Opheim) and 2012 (losing to Belt). Those two losses were by a combined eight points. … Coach Konen was a junior on that 2012 team, and her senior year she helped the Falcons to a third-place finish at state.
Roy-Winifred, Plentywood
to play for third place
Roy-Winifred kept alive its hopes for a fifth consecutive state-tournament trophy and Plentywood will be playing for its first trophy since seven years ago when the pair meet for Saturday’s consolation championship and third place at 3 p.m.
Roy-Winifred, the reigning Class C champion, defeated Chinook 49-40 and Plentywood followed with a 50-43 victory against Manhattan Christian Friday afternoon in loser-out games at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Roy-Winifred 49, Chinook 40: Isabelle Heggem tallied a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds and Laynee Elness added 13 points to help the second-ranked Outlaws (26-2) rebound from their Thursday night semifinal loss.
The Outlaws have earned a tournament trophy in each of the past four state tournaments: They finished second in 2019; shared the title in 2020 (COVID); took third in 2021; and defeated Box Elder in last year’s championship game.
Hallie Neibauer paced No. 4 Chinook with 15 points.
Plentywood 50, Manhattan Christian 43: The third-ranked Wildcats rans away from the No. 7 Eagles with a strong second half behind 14 points each from Annie Kaul and Emma Brensdal.
That sets Plentywood (24-2) up for a chance to equal the third-place finish it had in 2016.
Ava Bellach scored 14 points and Bella Triemstra finished with 13 points for Manhattan Christian, which finishes the season 22-5.
