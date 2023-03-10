BILLINGS — Following an off-day on Friday for the two teams, the North Country co-op of Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale and Twin Bridges will play for the Class C girls basketball state championship Saturday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Manhattan Christian

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale's Teagan Erickson is averaging 19.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game at the state tournament.
Twin Bridges vs. Roy-Winifred

Allie Dale leads Twin Bridges in scoring at state, averaging 21.5 points per game. That's second behind Roberts' Taylee Chirrick (28.5 ppg).
Twin Bridges vs. Roy-Winifred

Roy-Winifred's Isabella Heggem, shown here in Thursday's semifinal game against Twin Bridges, scored 26 points and had 11 rebounds against Chinook on Friday.
Roy-Winifred vs. Plentywood

Plentywood's Emma Brensdal, shown here in Wednesday action, scored 14 points against Manhattan Christian on Friday.

