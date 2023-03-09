The Twin Bridges Falcons are back in the Class C girls championship game for the first time since 2012 – when second-year coach Hannah Konen was a junior – after beating second-ranked Roy-Winifred 44-42 in the state tournament’s first semifinal Thursday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The No. 5 Falcons (23-2) await the winner of the second semifinal between Manhattan Christian and Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale. The championship game is set for Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Plentywood and Chinook won loser-out games Thursday morning to stay in the chase for the third-place trophy.
Third-ranked Plentywood defeated No. 9 Ekalaka 63-24 and No. 4 Chinook followed with a 76-61 win over No. 6 Roberts.
Roy-Winifred (25-2) plays Chinook (26-2) at 3 p.m. Friday in a loser-out game. Plentywood (23-2) takes on either Manhattan Christian or Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale at 4:30 p.m.
Twin Bridges 44, Roy-Winifred 42
Twins Bridges finished second at state in 2012. The Falcons are hoping to take that one step further now and win the program’s first championship.
Allie Dale had 22 points and Kyle Pancost added 10 points to lead the way for the Falcons in a game that saw seven lead changes and six ties. Two free throws from Dale gave Twin Bridges a three-point lead with 10.5 seconds left, but the defending champion Outlaws could only muster one more point out of their final possession.
“It was a battle,” said Roy-Winifred co-coach Mauri Elness, whose roster has one senior. “We’ll just have to battle back and bring home some hardware.”
The Falcons were in their first semifinal in six years, and they came into this game having lost to Roy-Winifred by eight points earlier in the year.
They somehow scrapped their way to victory this time, though.
“We knew that it was going to have to be a team effort,” Pancost said. “If we just all worked together we would be able to win and I think we executed really well on offense and defense.”
There is also that Konen connection to think about. Coach Konen’s younger sister Emma is a junior and contributed three points and a team-high eight rebounds.
“(Coach Konen) and her sister always talk about it,” Dale said. “It’s really meaningful coming back here with her as a coach. This team, just the connection she has to us is so great.”
Isabelle Heggem had 21 points, seven rebounds and five blocks to lead Roy-Winifred, which was playing in its fifth consecutive state semifinal.
Chinook 76, Roberts 61
Sugarbeeters sophomore Alexus Seymour and junior Hallie Neibauer combined for 58 points to help offset another big game from Roberts’ Taylee Chirrick.
Seymour scored 30 points and Neibauer had 28 on a combined 21-for-32 shooting. The duo also combined for 10 3-pointers, with Seymour netting six and Neibauer four. Neibauer also had 11 rebounds.
Chirrick was the lone Rockets player in double figures. The junior had 30 points and seven assists, and Laynee Holdbrook grabbed 10 rebounds for the Rockets, who finished their season 23-3 after their first state tournament appearance.
Plentywood 63, Ekalaka 24
Plentywood bounced back from its first-round loss to end a brief two-game losing streak after winning its first 22 games of the season.
Mallory Tommerup led four players into double figures and Paityn Curtiss had a double-double for the Wildcats, who stormed to a 37-16 halftime lead.
Tommerup finished with 19 points. She was followed by Audrey Sampsen with 12, Annie Kaul with 11 and Curtiss, who tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds. Kaul also had six assists.
Plentywood (22-2) reached the Eastern C title game undefeated before falling to Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale last weekend and then lost to Roy-Winifred in Wednesday’s tournament opener.
Tyra O’Connor scored eight points to lead Ekalaka, which finished its season at 20-5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.