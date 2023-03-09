Twin Bridges vs. Roy-Winifred

Twin Bridges' Allie Dale drives towards the basket during Thursday's semifinal game of the Class C girls state basketball tournament against Roy-Winifred at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Call it the Konen connection.

The Twin Bridges Falcons are back in the Class C girls championship game for the first time since 2012 – when second-year coach Hannah Konen was a junior – after beating second-ranked Roy-Winifred 44-42 in the state tournament’s first semifinal Thursday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert

Tags

Load comments