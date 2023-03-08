BILLINGS — Bella Triemstra’s short shot touched as much rim as it could before finally dropping in with under five seconds to play, and Manhattan Christian survived a last-second 3-point heave from Taylee Chirrick to beat Roberts 58-56 in a first-round game of the Class C girls state basketball tournament Wednesday.
There wasn’t as much drama in the tournament’s three other first-round games at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale remained unbeaten on the year behind a stellar shooting day from Paige Wasson and a ball-hawking defense, beating Chinook 65-25 in the day’s final game.
Earlier, defending state champion Roy-Winifred made it back to the semifinals after the Outlaws outdistanced Plentywood 48-27. The Outlaws joined Twin Bridges in the semis after the Falcons opened the tournament with a 55-24 win over Ekalaka.
Roy-Winifred (25-1) and Twin Bridges (22-2) will tip it off Thursday’s semifinals at 6:30 p.m.
Manhattan Christian (22-3) and Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (24-0) play the second semifinal at 8 p.m.
In Thursday’s loser-out games, Ekalaka (20-4) plays Plentywood (22-2) at 9 a.m., followed by Roberts (23-2) and Chinook (25-2) at 10:30 a.m.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 65, Chinook 25
The Mavericks were relentless everywhere. On defense (18 steals), on finishing every possession on offense (28 for 47 from the floor) and pushing the Sugarbeeters to the end.
Chinook scored just five-second half points.
“I think that until you play against our length and our speed in our full-court pressure and our transition, it’s hard,” Mavericks coach Amber Erickson said. “I know as a coach, having to coach against other teams, it’s hard to replicate that until you actually see it. So, I mean, it really looked good tonight.”
The Mavericks’ Paige Wasson was 10 for 11 from the floor (including 3 for 4 on 3-pointers) and finished with 23 points. Teagan Erickson added 15 points and Kora LaBrie contributed 13 points.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale forced Chinook into 27 turnovers, and that resulted in 37 points for the Mavericks.
Hallie Neibauer scored 15 points to lead the Sugarbeeters.
The Mavericks are into the semifinals for the third straight season. They were state runners-up in 2021, and now they’ll have a chance to get at least that far for the second time in three seasons when they play Manhattan Christian on Thursday.
“They’re pretty lengthy, they’re pretty tall,” Erickson said. “So they have some good height and stuff and they can shoot the ball well, so we’ll have to come in with a good gameplan. But, man, our defense was tough tonight.”
Manhattan Christian 58, Roberts 56
The Eagles held the intangible advantages — they were bigger than the Rockets and were making their fourth consecutive state appearance as opposed to the first-ever sanctioned showing for Roberts.
Still, the Eagles needed all 32 minutes to get the win. As the clock wound down, Grace Aamot pushed the ball down court and got it to Triemstra on the left block. The 6-foot sophomore dribbled once, forced the ball up between a couple Roberts defenders, and watched along with everyone else as it made a complete lap around the hoop before going in.
“I thought it was going (in) and then I was like, oh, no, it’s not,” Eagles coach Jeff Ballach said in re-telling the tale, his eyes widening as he spoke. “Overtime would have been fun, too.”
Overtime wasn't needed, though. Chirrick had enough time for essentially a half-court shot but it hit off the backboard to the left of the rim.
Chirrick finished with 27 points and 18 rebounds, and her sister TJ had 13 points.
Aamot led the Eagles with 15 points and she was followed by Ava Bellach’s 14 points and Triemstra’s 12. Miranda Wyatt grabbed 16 boards.
“Everybody here is good, so it doesn’t matter who you play,” Jeff Bellach said of this team’s upcoming semifinal. “Every team here is good.”
Roy-Winifred 48, Plentywood 27
In the opening moments, with the Wildcats’ defense giving her some room on the perimeter, Laynee Elness seemed to shrug and launched a long 3-pointer for the first points of the game.
Though the Wildcats hung around for some of the first half, that relaxed attitude from Elness and the Outlaws eventually won out.
She finished with 24 points — making 4 of 8 from 3-point land — and Isabelle Heggem added nine points and 12 boards to pace the Outlaws.
Mauri Elness, who has been the Outlaws’ co-coach with Marietta Boyce for “15 years or something like that,” saw Laynee’s opening salvo as a good sign.
But there were other indications, even before the game started, that this would be the Outlaws’ day.
“They were definitely relaxed,” coach Elness said. “I mean, they were dancing and listening to music and they were joking around. And that’s always a good sign in my opinion.”
The Outlaws returned three starters from last year’s title team. Now this group is one win away from its own title-game appearance.
The Outlaws beat Twin Bridges by 12 points in the second game of the season, so the teams are familiar with one another.
“They’re big, they’re physical, so we’re looking forward to it,” Mauri Elness said. “I think it’ll be a great game.”
Plentywood, which was held to nine second-half points, was led by Emma Brensdal’s 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Twin Bridges 55, Ekalaka 24
Twin Bridges got its tournament off to a roaring start by getting its transition game going and controlling the tempo.
Allie Dale hit a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Callie Kaiser, Emma Konen and Ayla Janzen all added six points to help send the Falcons into the semifinals.
“We like to talk before the game, can they run with us?” second-year coach Hannah Konen, herself a 2013 graduate of Twin Bridges. “Not only are we fast and athletic, we’re also fairly deep, you know, we consistently play eight players. So that can be kind of tough to keep up with and when you get Allie Dale on transition, she’s very difficult to stop.”
Ekalaka never led in the game, and a 3-pointer by Nasya O’Connor to make the score 7-7 was the last time the game was tied. Twin Bridges ended the first quarter on a 9-0 run, then led 26-12 at the half and 37-19 by the end of the third quarter.
O’Connor scored 11 points to lead the Bulldogs.
Twin Bridges’ appearance in the semifinals is a big improvement from last season’s first-round loss. Though the Falcons rebounded from that setback to finish fourth, Hannah Konen said the Falcons were determined not to repeat their 2022 tournament start.
“We’ve honestly been looking at returning to state since last year,” coach Konen said. “The girls are older, they’re more experienced and they’ve just really been focused to getting back to this stage.”
