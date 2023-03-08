BILLINGS — Bella Triemstra’s short shot touched as much rim as it could before finally dropping in with under five seconds to play, and Manhattan Christian survived a last-second 3-point heave from Taylee Chirrick to beat Roberts 58-56 in a first-round game of the Class C girls state basketball tournament Wednesday.

There wasn’t as much drama in the tournament’s three other first-round games at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Chinook

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale's Paige Wasson shoots against Chinook during their first-round game Wednesday at the Class C girls state basketball tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Chinook

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale's Teagan Erickson looks towards the basket during the Mavericks' first-round game against Chinook at the Class C girls state basketball tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Wednesday.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert

Tags

Load comments