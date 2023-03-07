BILLINGS — This year’s Class C girls basketball state tournament will have a decidedly familiar look about it.
There will be seven teams, however, who hope the ending is new.
Six teams from last year’s state-tournament field are back as the tournament tips off Wednesday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Among those returnees are the Roy-Winifred Outlaws, who defeated Box Elder in the 2022 championship game to claim the co-op’s first outright state title.
The Outlaws shared the 2020 championship with Belt when the Montana High School Association abandoned the state tournament following the semifinals dues to the encroaching coronavirus pandemic.
Five other teams make their returns from last year’s state tournament, leaving only two newcomers from a year ago.
As for the favorites? As you shall see, each of the eight teams bring an impressive resume to the Magic City.
Dates: Wednesday-Saturday. The entire girls first round will take place Wednesday and the semifinals on Thursday. The first round of the boys tournament will be held Thursday with Friday semifinals. Both championship games will be held Saturday night.
Site: First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Billings.
2022 champion: Roy-Winifred.
2023 field: Chinook (25-1), Ekalaka (20-3), Manhattan Christian (21-3), Plentywood (22-1), Roberts (23-1), Roy-Winifred (24-1), Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (23-0), Twin Bridges (21-2).
Storylines:
So, who’s new? Chinook and Roberts are the interlopers this season, taking the place of Melstone and Box Elder. Roberts is making its first state appearance ever in school history, at least since the MHSA began sanctioning girls basketball in 1972. Chinook also has a unique state-tournament history: The Sugarbeeters were Class A runners-up in 1974 and won back-to-back Class B titles in 1985 and 1986. This will be the program’s first Class C state-tournament appearance since Chinook was reclassified following the 2003-04 school year.
Order on the court: The final 406mstports.com rankings for Class C girls just about nailed the field. Seven of the eight’s state tournament teams were in the top-8 rankings, and the team that wasn’t — Ekalaka — was ranked ninth. Of the top-8 ranked teams, only Melstone did not reach the final field. Here’s how the final rankings stood on Feb. 14: No. 1 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; No. 2 Roy-Winifred; No. 3 Plentywood; No. 4 Chinook; No. 5 Twin Bridges; No. 6 Roberts; No. 7 Manhattan Christian; No. 8 Melstone; No. 9 Ekalaka; No. 10 Drummond. We shall see how many of these rankings hold up.
Those records, though: Well, this is what you want in a state tournament: A field of teams boasting impressive resumes. There are no teams coming out of nowhere amongst this group.
Combined, the eight teams have a record of 179-12. That’s a winning percentage of 94%. And among those 12 losses, only two are to Class C teams outside of the state-tournament field. (Two of Ekalaka’s losses were to Class B power Baker). Only Roberts’ loss to Wibaux and Manhattan Christian’s loss to Ennis were to Class C teams outside of the state tournament field.
The crystal ball says …: No championship predictions here, just expectations of a wild tournament with hopefully a lot of close games. Undefeated Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale was on cruise control until the Eastern C championship game when the Mavericks defeated Plentywood by two points, 46-44. Plentywood, by the way, entered that game 22-0.
Roberts has won 22 games in a row, while the defending champion Outlaws haven’t lost since a Dec. 10 six-point setback to Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, a stretch of 21 straight games.
Manhattan Christian has lost twice to Twin Bridges, but the Eagles also have a win over the Falcons this season. Chinook won its first 22 games before losing to Roy-Winifred in the second round of its divisional tournament, but had the gumption to bounce back and win its next three, including a challenge game victory over Fort Benton. And Ekalaka didn’t drop a Class C decision until losing to Roberts in the Southern C championship.
So there you have it. Let the games begin.
