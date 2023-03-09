BILLINGS — Plentywood and Chinook won loser-out games Thursday morning at the Class C girls state basketball tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark to stay in the chase for the third-place trophy.
Third-ranked Plentywood defeated No. 9 Ekalaka 63-24 and No. 4 Chinook followed with a 76-61 win over No. 6 Roberts.
Chinook 76, Roberts 61
Sugarbeeters sophomore Alexus Seymour and junior Hallie Neibauer combined for 58 points to help offset another big game from Roberts’ Taylee Chirrick.
Seymour scored 30 points and Neibauer had 28 on a combined 21-for-32 shooting. The duo also combined for 10 3-pointers, with Seymour netting six and Neibauer four. Neibauer also had 11 rebounds.
Chirrick was the lone Rockets player in double figures. The junior had 30 points and seven assists, and Laynee Holdbrook grabbed 10 rebounds for the Rockets, who finished their season 23-3 after their first state tournament appearance.
Chinook (26-2) advanced to a loser-out game at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Plentywood 63, Ekalaka 24
Plentywood bounced back from its first-round loss to end a brief two-game losing streak after winning its first 22 games of the season.
Mallory Tommerup led four players into double figures and Paityn Curtiss had a double-double for the Wildcats, who stormed to a 37-16 halftime lead.
Tommerup finished with 19 points. She was followed by Audrey Sampsen with 12, Annie Kaul with 11 and Curtiss, who tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds. Kaul also had six assists.
Plentywood (22-2) reached the Eastern C title game undefeated before falling to Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale last weekend and then lost to Roy-Winifred in Wednesday’s tournament opener.
The Wildcats advanced to another loser-out game Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Tyra O’Connor scored eight points to lead Ekalaka, which finished its season at 20-5.
