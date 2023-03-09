BILLINGS — Plentywood and Chinook won loser-out games Thursday morning at the Class C girls state basketball tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark to stay in the chase for the third-place trophy.

Third-ranked Plentywood defeated No. 9 Ekalaka 63-24 and No. 4 Chinook followed with a 76-61 win over No. 6 Roberts.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert

Tags

Load comments