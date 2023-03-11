BILLINGS — What a difference a couple days made for the Plentywood Wildcats.

The third-ranked Wildcats were held to a season-low in points on the first day of the Class C girls state basketball tournament, but by Saturday they defeated the same team that did them in, beating No. 2 Roy-Winifred 49-40 in the third-place game at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

