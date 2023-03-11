BILLINGS — What a difference a couple days made for the Plentywood Wildcats.
The third-ranked Wildcats were held to a season-low in points on the first day of the Class C girls state basketball tournament, but by Saturday they defeated the same team that did them in, beating No. 2 Roy-Winifred 49-40 in the third-place game at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Plentywood (25-2) culminated its tournament, and its season, with three consecutive victories to claim the program’s first state trophy since another third-place showing in 2016.
Emma Brensdel scored 23 points and had eight rebounds, Annie Kaul had nine points and Audrey Sampsen eight as the Wildcats grabbed a late first-half lead on their way to a 14-point cushion at one point in the second half.
“I told (assistant coach Gary Brensdal) that I think the second-best feeling in state basketball is getting third place,” said Plentywood's first-year coach Rob Nyby, who returned to his alma mater after stints at Shepherd and Baker. “Second place you don’t feel good about it, because you just lost. Now we ended the season on a win and our girls are happy about that.”
Roy-Winifred defeated Plentywood 48-27 on Wednesday, the tournament’s first day. The Outlaws, last season’s state champion, were seeking their fifth consecutive tournament trophy.
But it wasn’t to be for the Outlaws, whose title repeat hopes were dashed with a semifinal loss to Twin Bridges. Isabelle Heggem led the way for Roy-Winifred (25-3) with 20 points and nine rebounds and Lyla Ewen contributed nine points.
