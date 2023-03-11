BILLINGS — Heart and determination can carry many a day against long odds. Sometimes, though, an immovable object is just that.
Immovable.
For three games at the Class C girls state basketball tournament — for an entire season, really — the top-ranked Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Mavericks have been that object.
The three-town co-op known as North Country won its first state championship in dominating fashion Saturday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark by beating fifth-ranked Twin Bridges, the latest foe to expend all its heart and determination.
The Mavericks’ 59-26 victory was simply another demonstration of the kind of season it’s been for them.
Mattea McColly, one of four seniors on the Mavericks’ roster, stood in a Metra concourse holding the championship trophy and a celebratory hoop net draped around her neck. The implication of the game’s ending began to wash over her, and she struggled to maintain her composure on what made this team so great.
“I don’t even know how to explain it,” she said. “It’s just jaw-dropping. We’ve been wanting this for so long.”
The final moments of the Mavericks’ title win. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/pZKZkTlftN— Mike Scherting (@GazSportsSchert) March 12, 2023
The eight-team tournament field descended upon Billings with imposing credentials, foremost a combined record of 179-12. The Mavericks, though, contributed nothing to the right-side of that ledger, and they’ll return to their northeast part of the state having kept their record unblemished at 26-0.
The Mavericks went into the championship game outscoring their previous 25 opponents by 915 points, an average of 36.6 per game. They didn’t quite match that Saturday night, but close enough. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale won their three tournament games by 40, 27 and 33 points.
Teagan Erickson and Paige Wasson both had 19 points, with Erickson picking up 11 rebounds, to help pave the way for the Mavericks. McColly added 10 points, and S-W-H’s ever-pressing defense grabbed 12 steals and helped force 24 turnovers.
Twin Bridges shot just 32% and had nearly an 11-minute scoreless drought between the second and third quarters that saw the Mavericks go on a 20-2 run. Not the night the Falcons (23-3) wanted or expected, but also not the night that Falcons coach Hannah Konen told her players to define themselves by.
“Losing the last game of your season is hard to stomach,” said Konen, whose team was led by the nine points of Allie Dale. “But I just really tried to emphasize how proud they should be of themselves. They’ve worked really hard to get to this stage and, unfortunately, I think nerves got the best of us tonight. North Country played great, they played a great game. They were aggressive from the start and we were timid.”
Only tournament-entrants Roy-Winifred and Plentywood had stayed within single digits of the Mavericks this season, losing by six and two points, respectively. But both those teams took losses this weekend before they could get another shot.
Would it have mattered? Who knows. Mavericks coach Amber Erickson just knows that her team never took anyone or any situation lightly.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Erickson, in her 21st season as coach of various incarnations of the program, from when she started out at Saco, to when the first co-op came as Saco-Whitewater and now its current form. “I mean, being undefeated and winning the state championship doesn’t happen very often. It’s pretty dang special. It’s a hard thing to do.”
Just a minute after halftime, the Mavericks forced Konen to call a timeout to see if the Falcons could find a way to stem the tide.
Teagan Erickson and McColly emerged from the Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale team huddle, smiled broadly at each other and slapped hands.
With a 22-point lead at that point, there was a lot to smile about.
And for the Mavericks, things only got better from there.
Saco-Whitewater won a state title in 2011 before the three-headed co-op made its first semifinal appearance in 2015. The Mavericks finished second in 2021 and were third in 2022.
McColly, still in the Metra concourse, said the co-op began when she was in fifth grade and that the chemistry among the three schools was instant. And now here they are.
“That’s one of the main components to how well we can play,” she said. “There’s no drama and stuff. It’s just worked smooth like a well-oiled machine.”
Plentywood 49, Roy-Winifred 40
What a difference a couple days made for the Plentywood Wildcats.
The third-ranked Wildcats were held to a season-low in points on the first day of the tournament, but by Saturday they defeated the same team that did them in, beating No. 2 Roy-Winifred 49-40 in the third-place game.
Plentywood (25-2) culminated its tournament, and its season, with three consecutive victories to claim the program’s first state trophy since another third-place showing in 2016.
Emma Brensdal scored 23 points and had eight rebounds, Annie Kaul had nine points and Audrey Sampsen eight as the Wildcats grabbed a late first-half lead on their way to a 14-point cushion at one point in the second half.
Plentywood bounces back from first-round loss to Roy-Winifred to beat Outlaws 49-40 to claim third place. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/5cNiYCdoa6— Mike Scherting (@GazSportsSchert) March 11, 2023
“I told (assistant coach Gary Brensdal) that I think the second-best feeling in state basketball is getting third place,” said Plentywood's first-year coach Rob Nyby, who returned to his alma mater after stints at Shepherd and Baker. “Second place you don’t feel good about it, because you just lost. Now we ended the season on a win and our girls are happy about that.”
Roy-Winifred defeated Plentywood 48-27 on Wednesday, the tournament’s first day. The Outlaws, last season’s state champion, were seeking their fifth consecutive tournament trophy.
But it wasn’t to be for the Outlaws, whose title repeat hopes were dashed with a semifinal loss to Twin Bridges. Isabelle Heggem led the way for Roy-Winifred (25-3) with 20 points and nine rebounds and Lyla Ewen contributed nine points.
