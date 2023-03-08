Roy-Winifred's Jayda Southworth (25) tries to intercept a pass intended for Plentywood's Audrey Sampsen (4) during the first round of the Class C state tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Wednesday.
BILLINGS — Defending state champion Roy-Winifred is back in the semifinals after the Outlaws outdistanced Plentywood 48-27 in the first round of the Class C girls state basketball tournament Wednesday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Outlaws joined Twin Bridges in the semis after the Falcons opened the tournament with a 55-24 win over Ekalaka.
Roy-Winifred (25-1) and Twin Bridges (22-2) will tip it off Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Roy-Winifred 48, Plentywood 27
In the opening moments, with the Wildcats’ defense giving her some room on the perimeter, Laynee Elness seemed to shrug and launched a long 3-pointer for the first points of the game.
Though the Wildcats hung around for some of the first half, that relaxed attitude from Elness and the Outlaws eventually won out.
She finished with 24 points – making 4 of 8 from 3-point land – and Isabelle Heggem added nine points and 12 boards to pace the Outlaws.
Mauri Elness, who has been the Outlaws’ co-coach with Marietta Boyce for “15 years or something like that,” saw Laynee’s opening salvo as a good sign.
But there were other indications, even before the game started, that this would be the Outlaws’ day.
“They were definitely relaxed,” Mauri Elness said. “I mean, they were dancing and listening to music and they were joking around. And that’s always a good sign in my opinion.”
The Outlaws returned three starters from last year’s title team. Now, this group is one win away from its own title-game appearance.
The Outlaws beat Twin Bridges by 12 points in the second game of the season, so the teams are familiar with one another.
“They’re big, they’re physical, so we’re looking forward to it,” Mauri Elness said. “I think it’ll be a great game.”
Plentywood, which was held to nine second-half points, was led by Emma Brensdal’s 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Twin Bridges 55, Ekalaka 24
Twin Bridges got its tournament off to a roaring start by getting its transition game going and controlling the tempo.
Allie Dale hit a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Callie Kaiser, Emma Konen and Ayla Janzen all added six points to help send the Falcons 22-2 into the semifinals.
“We like to talk before the game, can they run with us?” second-year coach Hannah Konen, herself a 2013 graduate of Twin Bridges. “Not only are we fast and athletic, we’re also fairly deep, you know, we consistently play eight players. So that can be kind of tough to keep up with and when you get Allie Dale on transition, she’s very difficult to stop.”
Ekalaka never led in the game, and a 3-pointer by Nasya O’Connor making the score 7-7 was the last time the game was tied. Twin Bridges ended the first quarter on a 9-0 run, then led 26-12 at the half and 37-19 by the end of the third quarter.
O’Connor scored 11 points to lead the Bulldogs (20-4), who will play Plentywood (22-2) a loser-out game Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
Twin Bridges’ appearance in the semifinals is a big improvement from last season’s first-round loss. Though the Falcons rebounded from that setback to finish fourth, Hannah Konen said the Falcons were determined not to repeat their 2022 tournament start.
“We’ve honestly been looking at returning to state since last year,” coach Konen said. “The girls are older, they’re more experienced and they’ve just really been focused to getting back to this stage.”
