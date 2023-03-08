BILLINGS — Defending state champion Roy-Winifred is back in the semifinals after the Outlaws outdistanced Plentywood 48-27 in the first round of the Class C girls state basketball tournament Wednesday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

The Outlaws joined Twin Bridges in the semis after the Falcons opened the tournament with a 55-24 win over Ekalaka.

