Twin Bridges vs. Big Horn (copy)

Kyle Pancost, of Twin Bridges, drives the basket as Bighorn's Maddie Wilcynski (5) and Claire Hoadley (2) defend Friday night during the 12C District Tournament in Butte.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

BUTTE – High School playoff basketball is in full swing as the Twin Bridges Falcons and Lone Peak Bighorns squared off in the 12C district semifinals on Friday night.

Twin Bridges continued its winning ways, coasting to a 58-17 victory over the Bighorns to advance to the district finals. It was the Falcons' third victory over Lone Peak this season, all of them by 30 or more points.

Twin Bridges vs. Big Horn (copy)

Twin Bridges head coach Hannah Konen talks to Emma Konen during a break Friday night during the 12C District Tournament semifinals in Butte.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

Tags

Load comments