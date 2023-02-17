BUTTE – High School playoff basketball is in full swing as the Twin Bridges Falcons and Lone Peak Bighorns squared off in the 12C district semifinals on Friday night.
Twin Bridges continued its winning ways, coasting to a 58-17 victory over the Bighorns to advance to the district finals. It was the Falcons' third victory over Lone Peak this season, all of them by 30 or more points.
The Falcons are on a roll, as they extended their record to 18-1 with their last loss coming on Dec. 8 against Roy-Winifred. They are playing great basketball as they enter the most important time of the year.
“As you advance in the postseason the stakes get higher and the competition gets tougher so it’s always the goal to peak at the end. We certainly still have things to work on but I think we’re in a pretty good place right now,” Twin Bridges head coach Hannah Konen said.
It was a dominant performance for the Falcons, especially in the second half. After a slow start, Lone Peak cut the Falcons’ lead to just three points with 5:24 remaining in the second quarter.
Over the next three minutes, Twin Bridges turned it on and went on a 13-0 scoring run to take a 24-8 lead. At halftime, the Falcons held a 24-11 lead over the Bighorns.
Twin Bridges improved as the game went on and fully took control in the third quarter. An 11-0 scoring run fueled by Allie Dale’s prolific scoring extended the Falcons’ lead to 24 points.
The Falcons defense smothered Lone Peak throughout the evening. After holding the Bighorns to six points in the third quarter, they shut them out completely in the final eight minutes. Twin Bridges outscored Lone Peak 34-6 in the second half.
In the last two games at the district tournament, Twin Bridges has held Shields Valley and Lone Peak to a combined 31 points. The Falcons’ defense has been a strength for their team throughout the season.
“Everything for our team starts on the defensive side. It’s something we practice from day one and it’s emphasized. If you can’t defend you don’t play so it really gives the girls extra motivation to make sure their defense is up to our standards,” Konen said.
Offensively, plenty of Falcons got involved in the semifinal victory. Dale led all scorers with 19 points and Kyle Pancost added 11 points.
Overall, 10 different players contributed to the scoring for Twin Bridges. It was a showcase of the depth that the Falcons have.
“These girls have been playing together since they were in elementary school, so they understand each other and the importance of unity. We don’t care who is scoring or how it’s getting done as long as the Falcons are doing it,” Konen said.
The Falcons advance to play Manhattan Christian in the 12C district final at 7:30 pm on Saturday.
For Lone Peak, Jessie Bough and Kate King each scored six points in the defeat. The Bighorns will play again on Saturday at 10:30 am in the third-place game against Gardiner.
The playoffs are among us and will only be heating up from this point forward.
