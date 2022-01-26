BOZEMAN — The summer of Kyla Momberg’s eighth-grade year, she knew the opportunity to play college basketball was well within her reach.
All those who know the lightning-quick guard agree her biggest asset is her willingness and ability to battle on the court.
In other words, she’s ultra-competitive.
Her older sister Joelnell, a guard on Montana Western’s women’s basketball team, knows a thing or two about her sister’s greatest gift.
It wasn’t out of the ordinary for one-on-one games to get a little heated. Like the time Kyla started to pull away in a best-of-three series and Joelnell was sure an elbow was thrown her way. She called a foul, but Kyla didn’t agree.
A few balls were thrown, a few words were said, and they finished the game. Kyla won, which is sometimes a rarity against the ex-Montana Lady Griz player.
“I’m super competitive in everything I do," she said. "I just want to be my best. It’s what drives me every day.”
Kyla, a senior on Box Elder’s 8-1 team, first picked up a ball in the third grade. She was immediately drawn to the sport as she saw an opportunity to compete, battle and challenge others. From the beginning, she had one thing on her mind — to win.
Kyla saw first-hand what it looked like to pour blood, sweat and tears into the game as she eagerly watched her older sister’s every move. She soon joined Joelnell in the early morning workouts and late-night shooting sessions.
That time has certainly paid off.
As a freshman, she was an integral part of bringing home the Class C state championship trophy. Her efforts earned her all-Conference and all-state.
Her sophomore year, she took a detour to Mead High School in Washington — a 3A school three times the size of her hometown. She landed a starting spot on the successful team.
As a junior, she was not only all-Conference and all-state again, but she boasted 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 4.5 steals per game.
So far, Momberg is averaging 14 points per game as her team has only one loss on the year to the Class A Hardin Bulldogs.
Through it all, her family and Native American heritage play a big role in helping her stay grounded and focused.
Former Box Elder star Brandon The Boy is one of her biggest role models for his ability to stay on the right path through hardship. Her grandma, Leanne St. Goddard, is another mentor who has had a strong presence in her life.
A member of the Blackfeet Tribe, Momberg is proud of her Native heritage. She knows basketball is much more than a game to her reservation and she is honored to represent it wherever she goes.
“Basketball brings good energy and positivity to the reservation. It unites our community and is simply something to look forward to,” she said.
When any member of this tight-knit community happens to hear the screeching of sneakers or the faint sound of the ball splashing through the net, they know who’s behind those doors.
Momberg won’t be outworked by anyone. Not even if she’s already signed a letter of intent with Montana Western.
She will reunite with Joelnell and former Box Elder teammate Lilly Gopher. Ultimately, her college decision came down to Montana Western and Casper College in Wyoming. A death in the family made her realize how important it is to have friends and family near.
“I’ve missed playing with them, so to reunite at the college level is going to be exciting. We’ll be able to build on the chemistry we had in high school and I can’t wait.”
And while a lot of uncertainties can surround the path of college athletics, one thing is sure to be counted on — Momberg will bring her competitive spirit to Montana Western.
There’s one other surety: her sister can look forward to two more years of intense battles on the basketball court.
