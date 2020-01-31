MISSOULA — Despite the massive crowd packed into Dahlberg Arena for a crosstown girls basketball matchup between Missoula Sentinel and Missoula Hellgate, Bailee Sayler hardly heard a sound as she stepped up to the free throw line with the game tied in overtime.
With 17.5 seconds left in the extra period, the locked-in junior Knight forward hit both and No. 2 Hellgate was able to pull out a 56-51 win in overtime.
“I kinda try to block out everything,” Sayler said. “That really helps. It’s just like practice, everything is just like it always is.”
Sayler spends a lot of time shooting free throws and Hellgate even has a drill where the Knights shoot them for five minutes. Players are supposed to hit three in a row and Sayler often does this 10 or 11 times during the drill.
Sayler for two again, off the glass. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/gogGJWttJo— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) February 1, 2020
She hit 7 of 8 free throws on the night, ending with a game-high 24 points while tacking on eight rebounds and four steals.
“It’s something I’ve worked on a lot,” Sayler said. “Last year I wasn’t the best free throw shooter, so over the summer, I put in work in the offseason, stuff like that.”
Up by two points with two minutes left in regulation, Sayler hit both freebies on a one-and-one, giving the Knights a 46-42 lead. But Sentinel star and Montana State women’s basketball commit Lexi Deden hit two tough jumpers to put the game into overtime.
Her second came with under 16 seconds left to tie the game and Hellgate missed a potential game-winning shot at the end of regulation. Deden finished with a team-high 15 points on 5-of-14 shooting, but missed five free throws. As a team, Sentinel hit just 13 of 25 free throws.
Deden. Time game. Wowsers pic.twitter.com/bkS8rKM4S4— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) February 1, 2020
Jayden Salisbury and Challis Westwater each tackled on 13 points for the Spartans.
“That’s a great game in this situation. They played great, I thought we did some good things, it’s a good test in the middle of the season for both of us in a bigger arena,” Missoula Sentinel head coach Karen Deden said. “I think down the stretch we could have made some better decisions with the ball and we fouled a few times that maybe we didn’t want to foul. It’s a great learning game.”
Brooke Stayner scored the first three points of overtime to give Sentinel a 49-46 lead, but Hellgate responded with a 10-2 run to seal the game.
The mini-comeback in overtime saw Knight forward Lauren Dick hit a shot to draw Hellgate within one, but Westwater drained a field goal to again extend Sentinel’s lead.
With under 45 seconds left, Knights sophomore Addy Heaphy hit the biggest field goal of the game, a 3-pointer that tied the game at 51. Sayler and Dick then combined to sink 5 of 6 free throws to finish out the contest.
Free throw line jumper for Lauren Dick and the Knights are within a point. 49-48 Sentinel, 1:29 left in OT. Spartan ball #mtscores pic.twitter.com/m0u5Q9TSFG— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) February 1, 2020
Alex Covill had nine points, eight blocks and two steals for the Knights, while Dick scored nine and pulled down four rebounds.
“We went cold in the fourth quarter, but they’re pretty resilient and we kept fighting,” Hellgate head coach Rob Henthorn said. “Got a couple good stops on the defensive end and then made a couple free throws. They’re a great team. Both teams came to play. Great atmosphere, great community support.
“Everybody’s having a good time and that’s what it’s all about. It couldn’t have been any better.”
Attendance figures were not immediately available, but the entire inside bowl at Dahlberg Arena was full, as were much of the eastern and western stands. By the time the boys game started, much of the southern and northern parts of the arena were starting to fill as well.
It certainly made for an exciting evening of basketball.
“It was so much fun. It was a blast,” Sayler said. “Probably my favorite game I’ve played in.”
