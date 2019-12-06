FRENCHTOWN — It's been a tough two-year odyssey for Isabel Evans.
She came out smiling on the other side Friday night.
The Corvallis senior, who played only two games as a sophomore because of a blood clot and five as a junior because of a stress fracture, scored a team-high 12 points in a 62-28 win over Libby in the annual Tip-Off Tournament.
With a sweet shooting touch and a willingness to run the floor, the 5-foot-11 senior figures to be a catalyst for a Blue Devils team that will challenge for Southwest A bragging rights.
"It's been very difficult for her not being able to play this game," Corvallis coach Andy Knapp said. "She's good at it and has had to watch other people play. I'm glad she's getting the opportunity."
Evans is a team player at heart, quick to put her teammates first when talking up the Blue Devils. Pressed to talk about herself, she'll tell you she's just happy to be out on the floor feeling healthy.
"It really makes you grateful," she said. "I've worked really hard to get back and get strong. It really makes you appreciate what you're given."
Evans and her team showed a lot of versatility in their debut win. Libby tried a zone defense early, but Evans answered with three buckets in helping her team build a 16-10 lead heading into the second quarter.
The Loggers managed just one basket against the Blue Devils' scrappy man defense in the second frame. As a result, Corvallis built a 30-16 halftime lead.
"I liked our cohesiveness and willingness to get out and run the floor and no matter what happened just go after the ball," Evans said. "We had one girl, I think it was Madi Gilder, just dive on the floor, full-out sprawl for the ball. That's something we need early in the season to set the tone."
Corvallis went to a fullcourt press in the third frame, stretching its lead to 44-24. The Blue Devils then finished strong, outscoring the Loggers 18-4 in the final frame.
"They all shot the ball with confidence," said Knapp, who had six players tally eight or more points. "I like the fact our scoring was pretty balanced, good team play.
"We've got a good team. We really do. But they've got some learning to do. We've got to cut turnovers like a lot of these teams here. But I think they're going to develop confidence in each other."
Corvallis lost two key starters from a team that went 13-10 last season. But the team appears to have enough experience and depth to make a run at league supremacy.
It's just a matter of putting it all together and standing up to tough competition. Next up for the Blue Devils (1-0) is Columbia Falls on Saturday in Frenchtown.
"I think we have a lot of good shooters and ball handlers," Evans said. "We're all very versatile. We can put some of our guards down on the post for a little bit and throw me out on top.
"Not saying we're all the best at every spot. But we do make a threat wherever we go."
Libby was led by McKenzie Proffitt on Friday with a game-high 15 points. The Loggers (0-1) will play Stevensville on Saturday in Frenchtown.
