HELENA — Changes have been made to the Helena High girls basketball schedule after the team will be out until Jan. 25 due to contract tracing.
That forced the Bengals to miss a game last night in Missoula, which was supposed to be against Missoula Big Sky and will cause next week's crosstown game to be rescheduled from Jan. 22 to Feb. 8. Helena will take on Capital that night at 7:15 p.m. The JV game between the two schools will also be held that same day.
Currently, the freshman and sophomore schedules of the Helena girls basketball program have not been impacted.
The Bengals' contest against Big Sky has also been moved to Feb. 16. The Eagles and Helena will play also that night at 7:15 p.m.
