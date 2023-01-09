The IR celebrates the first 50 years of local-area sanctioned girls basketball with this six-part series profiling our greatest female cagers. Although Title IX was instituted in 1972, Helena High and brand new Capital did not tip off their inaugural MHSA season until September 1973.
We’ll be profiling gals from the four local-area prep schools – HHS, CHS, Townsend and Jefferson – the criteria being standout high school and/or collegiate achievements on the hardcourt. Part I covers the fall seasons of 1973-81.
Linda Raunig (Capital, 1975) was our first local female hoops superstar. A 5-foot-11 forward/center, she cracked the Lady Bruins starting lineup in the sport’s very first sanctioned game as a sophomore, and proceeded to lead the team in scoring and rebounding all three seasons. CHS captured two divisional championships (1974 school record 20 wins) and a runner-up, qualifying for state each year.
Raunig scored over 30 points in a game five times, and speared over 20 rebounds four times. Her Capital records included game points (36) and rebounds (24), season points (425, 18.45 average) and rebounds (328, 13.9 average) and career points (1174, 17.9 ppg) and rebounds. She was a two-time all-stater, and was named to the finals all-tournament teams twice (22 ppg in 1975).
She went on to play hoops for the University of Denver, where she established 16 scoring records and produced career totals of 17.1 ppg and 955 rebounds. In 1980, Raunig was voted the Lady Pioneer’s MVP and the school’s Female Athlete of the Year. She had two Olympic tryouts (1976, 1980), and played one season of pro roundball with the LPBA Phoenix Flames. Raunig’s No. 32 was retired by DU in 1994, and in 2004 she was enshrined in the Helena Sports Hall of Fame.
Karla Kramer (CHS, 1975), a 6-2 post, played two years for the Lady Bruins. One of her best games occurred in the 1974 Southern A District tourney against Livingston, scoring 23 points and spearing a school record 29 rebounds, which still stands. She finished the season averaging 8.8 ppg and 11 rpg.
As a senior, Kramer was named divisional first team all-tournament and at state she made all-tourney honorable mention. She had a game-high of 25 points and posted a season 14.1 ppg average. Karla went on the join Linda Raunig at the University of Denver, where she ranked among the Lady Pioneer’s leaders in scoring and rebounding.
Diane Drake (CHS, 1976) started every game for the brown-and-gold all four years. At 5-9, she played guard the first three years, posting a PR of 25 points against Billings West as a sophomore, while setting the team record of 85 steals. Diane made 1975 divisional all-tournament, and then after switching to the post her senior year, she led CHS in scoring (13 ppg) and rebounding (10 rpg). Among her best games was a 15-point, 21-board effort against Billings Senior.
Drake finished with a career 11.3 ppg average as the school’s No. 2 all-time scorer with 925 points, and earned first team all-conference honors while garnering a scholarship to Western Montana. A three-year starter, she averaged 8.3 points as a senior, and was described by the Montana Standard in 1980 as “A great ball handler and one of the league’s most underrated back-court generals.”
Candy Bell (Jefferson, 1976) was the Elkhorn area’s first female college cager. A 5-7 guard/forward, she was selected to the 1976 District 13B all-tournament second team, while averaging 13 points on the season.
At Montana Tech, Candy became the first Lady Oredigger to play four years of both volleyball and basketball. As a pro rodeo rough stock cowgirl from 1991-2001, she captured 13 international championships riding steers, broncs and bulls, and was inducted into the IGRA Hall of Fame in 2006.
Michelle Petrie (Helena, 1976), a 5-11 junior transfer from Sidney, achieved several school “firsts,” including averaging a double-double and being selected second team all-state. She scored 14.9 points and speared 14.4 rebounds per game, for 283 total counters and 254 boards, all HHS records.
Michelle drained 19 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in the 1-point win over division leader Deer Lodge, and in No. 4 Helena’s upset over top-seed Billings West at the Southern A Tournament, she swished 17 markers and collected 14 boards. Petrie’s family relocated to Arizona for her senior year.
Joanne Slifca (Townsend, 1977), a 5-10 forward, was a two-time Lady Bulldog MVP and all-Southwestern B selection, and the conference’s No. 3 scorer her senior year, at 17.9 ppg. Among her best efforts was a 33-point, 21-rebound, nine-steal, three-assist single game performance, according to the Townsend Star.
Slifka left the school with multiple records, and was the first BCHS female to play collegiate basketball. At Western Montana, she was a four-time all-Frontier selection – first team twice, and two second teams. She led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring all four years (14.2 ppg in 1979) and rebounding twice (program record 9.9 rpg, still ranks eighth), while amassing 1087 points. In 1991, Slifka became the first woman cager inducted into Western’s Hall of Fame.
Chris Mansfield (Helena, 1977), a four-year starter, was among the team’s top hoopsters in the paint all four seasons. In 1977, the 5-9 senior post captured HHS’ scoring crown; led the Eastern Division Tournament in scoring (18 ppg in two games) while accounting for 19 points and 19 rebounds in the loss to Capital; and was selected second team both all-tournament and all-division.
Diane Lund (Capital, 1978), a 5-6 guard, was a two-year starter and led the Bru-Crew in scoring both years, averaging 12.7 and 14.9 points, respectively. She was named honorable mention all-divison as a junior, and honorable mention all-state her senior year. Diane went on to play for Carroll, but was plagued with knee injuries.
Nadine Sneed (Capital, 1979) was a late-bloomer. A 5-3 guard, she averaged 12.8 ppg as a senior, and was chosen second team both divisional all-tournament and all-conference. Unrecruited by a single college team, she signed with Northern Montana at the “11th hour.”
After cracking the starting lineup as a sophomore, Sneed burst out of her cocoon the next year, pacing the team in scoring her final two seasons, at 15.14 and 16.0 ppg, and was selected first team all-conference both years.
In 1984, she established school free throw records for a game (16-for-16), consecutive (38) and season accuracy (87%, fifth in the nation); while leading the team with 60 steals. She helped the Lady Skylights to their Frontier championship, and in 1999, Nadine entered NMC’s Hall of Fame.
Kathie Roos (Capital, 1979), made all-district as a freshman at Augusta High, before transferring to Capital. A 5-8, three-year starting guard/forward, she led the Lady Bruins in scoring once and rebounding twice, with benchmarks of 14.6 ppg and 9.1 rpg her senior year.
Kathie earned honorable mention all-division in 1977, and second and first team all-state selections as a junior and senior. In 1979, she earned first team all-tourneys at both divisionals and state, when she performed a 29-point, 14-rebound, six-steal game in the consolation semifinals win over Butte. Her program records included free throw percentage, steals and assists, and she ranked No. 4 in career scoring at 849 points.
After earning National HS Coaches Association Prep All-American honorable mention, Roos started all four years at Montana State University, averaging 8.9 ppg for her career. She was the third Lady Bobcat to reach 1,000 points, while rated in MSU’s top-five lists in eight categories – second in steals (still No. 7 with 198), assists and FT percentage – earning 1984 all-Mountain West honorable mention. In 2003, Kathie became a charter member of the HSHOF.
Lynn Hartman (Helena, 1979), a 5-10 post player, led the Lady Bengals in scoring her last two years, at 12.3 and 12.5 ppg, and was No. 2 in rebounding (9.2 rpg) as a senior. She posted career highs of 23 counters (twice) and 16 boards, while helping HHS to its first-ever state tournament qualification. In 1978, Hartman was selected third team all-conference, and her final season divisional second team all-tournament and all-conference honorable mention.
Lori Lindquist (Helena, 1979), averaged a coveted double-double her senior year, at 11.5 ppg and 10.3 rpg, and was named 1979 honorable mention all-conference. Among the 5-10 Lady Bengal post’s best games were 19 points and 16 boards versus Capital, 18 counters in the CMR victory, and 16 markers and 14 rebounds in the win over Senior. Lindquist briefly played for MSU.
Cristie Bell (Jefferson, 1981) was a two-time first team all-conference selection, while leading the Southwest B in scoring (14.9 ppg) as a senior, and setting Boulder’s career record of 665 points. She went on to a hoops and track career for Rocky Mountain College and was inducted into the Lady Bears Hall of Fame for her Frontier and district shot put titles.
Sandi Schwertfeger (Capital, 1981), averaged double-doubles her final two seasons, garnering first team all-state selections both years. A 5-11 post, as a junior, she led both the divisional (19 ppg) and state (15.9 ppg, 13.7 rpg) tournaments in scoring and rebounding, finishing with 15.8 points and 10.0 rebound season averages.
Her senior year, Sandi topped the state in scoring and was the No. 2 rebounder, averaging 16.7 points (357) and 11.1 boards (233). She scored 20 or more points eight times while setting a CHS record of 117 offensive rebounds. Her final two seasons, she amassed 739 points and 473 boards.
At Eastern Montana College (now MSU-B), she started her last 2½ seasons, establishing a school season record 31 blocked shots, and she still ranks No. 4 with 571 lifetime rebounds. Her senior season Schwertfeger tallied 8.5 ppg and 6.7 rpg.
Dava Newman (Capital, 1981), a 5-4 guard, made second team all-conference as junior, and all-state the next season, averaging 11.0 and 13.1 points, respectively. In 1981, she set a school record of 45% FG accuracy, and at state she was the tourney’s No. 2 scorer (17.6 ppg) and chosen second team all-tournament. Dava, a former deputy administrator of NASA, is the current director of MIT Media Lab.
Honorable mention: Lindy McCord (CHS 1975), Beth Meyer (Townsend 1975), Kim Bucy (Townsend 1975), Barb Dunham (CHS 1976), Maureen McMahon (HHS 1977), Kelly Baraby (HHS 1977), Sue Moore (HHS 1977), Jeannie Rieker (JHS 1978), Diane Taliaferro (CHS 1978), Lori Gross (HHS 1979), Stacy Jenkins (JHS 1980), Paula Roos (CHS, 1981), Sandy Herbst (Townsend, 1981).
