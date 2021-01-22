MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate band graced the Knights’ basketball gym with the school’s fight song and national anthem prior to Friday’s girls basketball game.
That may be taken for granted in a normal year, but the band hadn’t been able to be at any Hellgate athletic events this school year because of the pandemic. They were there even though they weren’t in the gym, playing in the hallway through open doors behind the north concourse.
It was a little sense of normalcy as fans have also been largely missing from the normally raucous arena because of the pandemic.
One thing that hasn’t changed at Hellgate is the top-ranked Knights’ success on their home hardwood. They built a 30-point lead on their way to a 51-26 win over Butte to win their 12th consecutive home game, the longest active streak in Class AA.
“These girls, right now, they don’t even know what’s going on, they’re just focused on playing basketball,” said Hellgate coach Rob Henthorn, whose Knights improved to 5-0. “We went to Helena and didn’t have any of our fans there. Once that ball goes out on the floor, they’re just ready to go. It sucks for everybody because I think the place would be packed.”
Sustaining the streak this year could potentially be more challenging as Hellgate lacks its usual home crowd to feed off of. Hellgate opened its home slate with a 52-50 victory Capital, the defending state AA co-champ, and a 38-25 win over Flathead before posting its largest margin of victory at home against Butte.
With limited fans, the Knights have to take it upon themselves to create their own energy and come into the game amped up so that they don’t fall into an early deficit. Hellgate is allowing just two spectators per participant, for a max crowd of about 100 total home and away fans.
“I think just coming into the game knowing that you’re going to have to be your biggest fan and your team is going to be your biggest fan is going to help a lot,” said 6-foot-5 sophomore Alex Covill, who scored a team-high 15 points, while Lauren Dick added 11 and Bailee Sayler had nine.
It was Covill’s second consecutive home game leading the team in scoring and the third time during the 12-game streak as she takes on a larger scoring role down low. She’s also shared top scoring honors once with Sayler, who has topped the team’s scoring chart six times during the run.
Win streaks of any kind are hard to maintain as high school rosters turn over every couple years. Hellgate’s streak is largely the work of players on this year’s junior-heavy team as all five starters had started last year and three of them started two years ago when the streak began.
The Knights are outscoring teams by 15.7 points per game during the streak. They're 10-0 at home since the new floor was put down ahead of the 2019-20 season, when the Knights lost in the state semifinals one year after taking third place.
“Because you practice here and you shoot here and you play here all the time, it’s just real important to us to win at home,” Henthorn said. “I feel like the court fits our kind of play. We went to Glacier with a larger court, and it took some adjusting.
“We’re just very, very comfortable at home. It’s definitely an advantage because we know where everything is and the girls know how to run the offense on a smaller floor.”
The Knights’ juniors went 4-4 in their first eight home games as freshmen in the 2018-19 season. They haven’t lost at home since getting beaten on Feb. 9, 2019, by Helena Capital, which has the second-longest streak in AA at 11 since losing on Feb. 22, 2019, to Helena High.
Billings West has won eight in a row after losing to Hellgate at home last season, while Great Falls High’s streak is at three games. Heading into Thursday, three teams had won just one home game in a row, and nine of the 16 AA teams had lost their last home game.
“I think we just always try to be better, and I think we try to hold ourselves to that high accountability to do the best we can,” Covill said. “I think our goal this year was not to lose any home games. I think we want to keep that pride there.”
Butte was coming off a two-week layoff because of quarantine, not doing any team activities until a walkthrough Friday morning. They were missing 5-10 sophomore Laura Rosenleaf, whose size would’ve helped the undersized Bulldogs down low as 6-3 junior Ashley Olson dealt with foul trouble.
Tyler Clary score eight points and Emmarie Richards added six for Butte, which trailed 14-2 lead after one quarter and 27-7 at the half as Hellgate dominated the glass, scored second-chance points and forced turnovers. The Knights built their lead as big as 39-9, and Butte could trim its deficit to only 18 points, 44-26, in the fourth quarter.
“If we hit some free throws and don’t give up the ball in the press at the end of the second half, then we’d maybe make a game of it,” Butte coach Maury Cook said. “They got Ashley in foul trouble. We had to pick our poison, tried to shut down some and slow down others, but they’re a really good coached team. They have talent all over the place and good size.
“We have to take the positives from this and learn. It was still a great day for us with how hard our kids played for not playing the past two weeks.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.