Natalie Spring went off for 19 points and the Deer Lodge girls basketball team rolled past Arlee 44-28 on Tuesday night in Deer Lodge, securing a win in the District 6B play-in game.
Taryn Lamb added nine points and Avery Jones added six. The Wardens led by just three at the half before they peeled off on a 21-7 run during the third quarter.
Rowen Parson paced Arlee with 15 points.
