HELENA — The Helena Capital girls basketball team is still finding itself. Some players have stepped into new roles and as with many high school basketball teams, the Bruins are still forging their own identity.
However, one thing is apparent about the Capital girls — defense will be a calling card and it was on Friday night in a 48-30 win over Billings Senior in the Bruins (2-0) home opener at the Bears Den.
"Defense is going to be a big focus for us," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "That's going to be a really big piece for us, just being great defensively and to hold them (Senior) to 30 points is awesome."
The Capital defense didn't allow the Broncs to reach double figures in a single stanza and for the game, Senior scored just 0.6 points per possession and were held to 36 percent from the field.
Yet, the Bruins shot just 38 percent. The difference was turnovers. Capital had 19 but forced 22 and turned those takeaways into 23 points compared to just eight points off turnovers for the Broncs.
Kayla Almquist scored after a steal in the first quarter for the first two of those 23. She also made a 3-pointer in the opening stanza as the Bruins built an 8-2 lead. Taylor Sayers also hit from deep in the first and CHS led 11-5 after one.
In the second quarter, the Broncs moved in front briefly at 15-13 after a 6-0 run, but it was short lived as Gracie Mockel grabbed a rebound and converted a 3-point play to put the Bruins back in front.
Katheryn Emmert notched her own steal and score late in the first half, capping a 7-0 spurt and giving the Bruins a 20-15 lead at the intermission.
In the third, Capital scored 10 of the first 15 points, which pushed the lead to 11 after four consecutive points by Taylor Sayers. CHS led by 12 at the end of the third (36-24) and pushed its lead to 18 at one point and when Anna Cockhill made it 45-28 Bruins on a trey with just over two minutes left, the only doubt about the outcome was the final score.
"I was super proud of our effort," Garcin-Forba said. "I thought we played much better in the second half after we made some adjustments."
Lauren Cummings was the top scorer in the loss for Senior with 10 points. She also grabbed six rebounds. Jette went 3-for-3 for the Broncs to finish with seven points.
Sayers led the Bruins with 11 points off the bench. Almquist and Mockel each had nine. Mockel was also credited with eight rebounds. Megan Swanson pitched in with six points.
"We have a lot of depth," Garcin-Forba said. "We were kind of struggling there in the first half to find that right rotation and so I think to find that with a few different looks in the second half was super important."
Capital (2-0) will host Billings Skyview on Saturday in a battle of the last two Class AA state girls basketball champions. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
