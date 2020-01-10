DILLON — It took a minute for Dillon to get going, but they didn't stop once they did.
The Beavers took down Butte Central 51-29 at B.W. Lodge Gymnasium on Friday, seeing Dillon improve to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play, while dropping the Maroons to 1-7, and 0-4 in Western Class A.
Dillon head coach John Hansen was pleased with his team's performance, praising the tenacity that his team showed to consistently perform over four quarters.
"We had an excellent, rounded effort," Hansen said. "Ainsley Shipman was the leading scorer... Lauryn Peterson had an excellent game off the bench. Josey Jones had a great first half getting us going, but when she got hurt, Lauryn played well. Kylie Pittman hit some big shots, probably our best all-around effort so far."
Neither team started the game especially well, with errant passing and turnovers more frequent than not. However, after sinking a couple of early free throws, Dillon set the pace.
Four offensive rebounds in a single possession, followed by an Ainsley Shipman trey saw the Beavers start with a 7-0 lead, just before Josey Jones made another basket, stole the inbound pass, and knocked down a pair of free throws to finish out an 11-0 run.
However, Central outscored Dillon 15-12 the rest of the half, going on an 8-0 run to end the first quarter, before the Maroons’ Taylor Harrington scored four by herself to help Central enter the break with an eight-point deficit.
But, while the Maroons opened the second half with a quick score, Dillon responded with a 12-0 run to squash any chance of the Beavers' losing the lead, and to enter the fourth quarter with an 18-point advantage.
Emma Keeley's back-to-back threes in the fourth quarter shed some light on Central's hopes, but Dillon continued an impressive night.
For Central head coach Meg Murphy, the main takeaway was that there have been stretches of encouraging play, but that her team's youthfulness creates inconsistency.
"We can go from scoring 51 last weekend," Murphy said. "To struggling to score two points. That's something we've got to work on, and being young is sometimes difficult."
Furthermore, the coach discussed the under-the-weather situation with one of the Maroons' top players, sophomore Sofee Thatcher.
"We rely on Sofee Thatcher a lot," Murphy said. "I think sometimes we put a lot of pressure on her, and we need to stop that somewhat. She's been out three days with the flu, so that didn't help."
Thatcher's absence and 10.6 points per game was replaced by junior guard Delaney Hasquet's eight points, as well as Harrington's seven.
Senior Emma Keeley and junior Amira Bolton rounded out Central's top scorers, contributing six and five respectively.
For the Beavers, the sophomore Shipman's 14 points was a game-high, while senior Jones and sophomore Pittman each eclipsed the double-digit mark, with 11 and 10 points.
Peterson's eight points finished out Dillon's top scorers, but Hansen praised her and the whole team for what was likely the deciding factor of the game: rebounding.
"We boxed out well," Hansen said. "When we crash, we crash extremely well. Sizewise we matched up very well, we were able to find those wholes on the weakside."
Dillon makes a quick turnaround, hitting the road to play Stevensville on Jan. 11, while Central also hits the road on Saturday to play Livingston.
