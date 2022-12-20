DILLON - The Butte Bulldogs girls' basketball team hit the road on Tuesday evening to take on the Dillon Beavers.
Halle Fitzgerald hit four three-pointers as part of her game-high 20 points, as the Beavers held off the Bulldogs, 51-36.
The Beavers built an 11-point lead in the first quarter. and managed to keep it in tact throughout the second quarter. The Beavers led at halftime, 23-12.
Dillon flew out of the locker room and went on a 15-3 run to start the second half. The Beavers led Butte at the end of three periods, 42-20.
The Bulldogs fought back in the final quarter to outscore Dillon, 16-9.
Kylie Konen added 13 points, and Sydney Petersen chipped in eight points for the Beavers.
Emmarie Richards led Butte with 15 points, and Laura Rosenleaf added seven for the Bulldogs.
Butte returns to action on Jan. 6, as they will travel to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack.
Dillon also returns to the hardwood on Jan. 6, as they embark on the road trip to play East Helena.
