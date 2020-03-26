John Hansen said things typically slow down after the state tournament, but this year is different.
“It’s been crazy how we went from practice every day,” Hansen said. “You’re used to the state tournament, season ending and a lot of emotion. We expected things to slow down a little bit after, but it’s kind of crazy because we don’t have school at all now.”
Hansen and the Dillon girls’ basketball team are fresh off of their first trip to the Class A state tournament, the first for all of the Beavers’ current roster.
After a 9-1 conference record and a Southwestern A championship, the Beavers navigated the Western A divisional tournament to earn their place in Billings, opening up Billings Central.
Dillon fell 47-25 to the eventual co-champions, but responded with a 45-39 win over district rivals Hamilton to keep their hopes for a state trophy alive.
The opportunity would never present itself, as the MHSA cancelled all state basketball tournaments after the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Treasure State.
“We were at the Metra when they first announced that there were no cases,” Hansen said. “But it was kind of a waiting game. It’s different getting in the mood for a basketball tournament that might get cancelled.
“After they announced the cancellation, we had the girls come to the hotel room. A lot of range of emotions. Lot of tears, lot of bewilderment and not really sure what was going on. But we talked about how we won our last game, and that’s a pretty special thing to be doing.”
Hansen and the Beavers found an early silver lining in a tumultuous moment, but in the two weeks since, the Dillon girls have had to move on to the next steps of uncertainty.
And while one might think that students are excited to remain at home after the state’s decision to make all classes remote, Hansen says many of his team and Beaverhead County’s students would rather be in their classrooms.
“We’re staying in touch with the girls as much as we can,” Hansen said. “A lot of kids you would think would be excited to not have school, but we’re a tight-knit community so I think miss it a lot.”
Hansen teaches American History among other subjects, and being away from his students is just as challenging as being away from his players.
But as the Beavers found positives in the immediate moments after their season’s cancellation, they also find acceptance and understanding of the situation.
“Last year we didn’t make districts, this year we made it to state,” Hansen said. “This was [this roster’s] first time making the state tournament in basketball. Being one of the last teams left in the state is something to be proud of. Hopefully down the road, they can look back and feel good about it.
And things are bigger than basketball. You try to put yourself out of that mindset but it’s hard when you play sports and put the amount of time and effort into it [they’ve had.] It’s hard.”
