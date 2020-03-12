When Dillon head coach John Hansen talked about his team’s path to Class A state tournament, he brought up the time put in.
“Time put in during the offseason was huge,” Hansen said. “That’s something we did this summer. We played in a league every Monday in Butte, and a lot of our girls put in that time. That helped us build chemistry wise, and to make this run toward state.”
Hansen and his squad knew the hours back in the summer were necessary to their conditioning, but it also assisted senior Tylia DeJohn and her team to bond ahead of her final season.
“Summer league brought us a lot closer,” DeJohn said. “Some of the younger girls were scared of coming up to varsity I think, but now they’re more confident… We want to be a winning team and help each other out. With all the girls that are in our gym today, that’s what we do.”
Competing and grinding over half a year ago has now translated to a 9-1 conference record as the Beavers took the top spot out of Southwest A and a trip to the Class A tournament.
But it wasn’t all smooth sailing after the regular season.
Dillon tripped on the starting block of the Western A divisional, losing to Whitefish 41-37 and putting all of those months of hard work at risk, as the Beavers now needed back-to-back wins just to secure a spot in Billings.
Hansen expressed where his mind was at after a stunning loss in the opener.
“First team we played,” Hansen said. “Whitefish, who we beat by 30 earlier in the year. We weren’t quite focused, and all of a sudden, our backs were against the wall. As coaches we said, ‘Hey, what’s our character?’ We had to prove that we were still one of the best teams in the West.”
Dillon answered their coach’s question by winning their next two games against Columbia Falls and Hamilton by 12 points each, ensuring a spot for the Beavers, although a loss to Browning in the consolation final has Hansen’s as the No. 4 seed out of the West.
DeJohn and fellow seniors Josey Jones and Kylee Pittman all said that the loss was a positive experience in retrospect, and that following up on what they talk about with Hansen was something they had to do.
“We could tell he was disappointed,” Jones said. “We would say we were going to win, and then we didn’t follow through with it. I think we’ve gotten a lot better at saying things and doing them.”
But while Dillon can be proud of their response and accomplishments, another challenge takes its place: Billings Central, Eastern A’s divisional champion.
The Rams took down Hardin 44-39 in the championship game, just after the Bulldogs had won their tournament games by margins of 27 and 30.
On top of that, Central had to win in overtime just to make the championship game, defeating Havre 64-60 in the semifinal.
The task will be difficult for the Beavers, and Pittman says that, while her team respects Central’s performance this year, Dillon is excited for the challenge.
“Billings Central only has two losses on the year and that’s intimidating,” Pittman said. “But at the same time, we can prove who we are. We have a good defensive game, good shooters, good guards and I think that it’ll be a really good test to show what we’re capable of.”
Hansen agreed with his senior, adding that his team is coming in with something to prove.
“Credit to a lot of those teams in the East,” Hansen said. “They’ve been playing very well, but our mindset is that we have a chip on our shoulder and that we have to beat the best to be the best. We’re one of eight teams left in the state, and we’re excited for this opportunity.”
Dillon and Billings Central clash in Billings’ MetraPark Arena at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
