Don't look now, but the defending Class AA state champions are 3-1 and after a stellar defensive effort against Bozeman, they looked a lot like the Bruin teams from the past three years.
And against the Hawks, the Capital defense was suffocating. Bozeman scored just six points in the first half, one in the second quarter, as the Bruins built a 21-5 halftime advantage before going on to win 43-23.
"I think there's some truth to that," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said when asked if this team had a similar identity to last year. "But also, I think we are a little more athletic on the wings. We can get out and fluster teams and they (players) do a really great job of that."
That was certainly true Tuesday night at the Bears Den in Helena as the Bruins forced 16 turnovers and held the Hawks to 19 percent shooting from the field.
On the other end of the floor, Capital often used the break to its advantage, not only attacking the basket but getting open 3-point shots too.
The Bruins made seven 3-pointers total, including two in the first half by Kathryn Emmert and Anna Cockhill, two sophomores, on consecutive inbound passes, using the exact same play.
Those makes put Capital in front 8-3. A bank shot by Megan Swanson, also from beyond the arc, as well as a layup by the senior extended the lead to 13-5 after the first quarter.
In the second, the Hawks were held without a field goal. The Bruins added to their lead with a 10-1 run, and in the third, Swanson hit two more 3's, helping put the game on ice.
"We have been talking with her and telling her if it doesn't fall from the outside, get to the rim," Garcin-Forba said of Swanson. "She did a great job of mixing it up and the more confidence she gets with that, the harder she will be to guard."
Guarding her wasn't easy on Tuesday as she converted three triples into a game-high 15 points. She also added two assists and four steals.
"I have been shooting kind of rough lately," Swanson said. "So I have been trying to drive to the hoop a little more and if I didn't have that opening, I found my teammates and I knew they could finish the play."
Emmert and Cockhill both hit twice from deep as they finished with eight and six points respectively. Jada Clarkson also pitched in with eight points, while Parklyn Heller added two points, 10 rebounds and two steals.
Nicole D'Agostino led the way for Bozeman with five points. Avery Burkhardt also added four points and four rebounds in the loss for the Hawks. Both teams wrapped up nonconference play and will start conference play in the new year.
