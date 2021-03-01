GREAT FALLS — The defending Class C state co-champion Roy Winifred girls basketball team still has a chance to repeat, thanks to its 47-34 win over North Star in a Northern C Divisional challenge game Monday at Four Seasons Arena at Montana ExpoPark.

Isabelle Heggem scored a game-high 18 points, and Trinity Edwards added 15 for the No. 6-ranked Outlaws (18-3). Jade Wendland led No. 9 North Star (16-5) with 13 points, and Laynie Sattoriva scored 11.

The Knights led 14-11 after one quarter but were outscored 13-0 in the second and 16-9 in the third.

Roy-Winifred will face No. 2 Seeley-Swan in the first round of the State C tournament, which will run from March 10-13 at Lockwood High School.

