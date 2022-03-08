MISSOULA — Bigfork has been one of the top Class B girls basketball teams in the state all season and now will have the chance to win the program’s first state championship.
The Valkyries already won the District 7-B regular-season title, District 7-B tournament title and Western B divisional championship while going 22-1. They’ve won with defense, which is what gives third-year head coach Cortnee Gunlock hope for success at the state tournament starting Thursday in Bozeman.
“I think we have a great defense,” she said. “I always tell the girls if you keep them under 40, you’re going to win. We’ve done that against most teams, even some Class A teams, which is very impressive. I think our defense fuels our team offensively.”
With an ability and willingness to mix defenses, Bigfork has accomplished Gunlock’s goal of holding teams under 40 points 15 times in 23 games, including in all five postseason games. The Valkyries are allowing just 31.1 points per game while scoring an average of 61.3 points.
It’s not just that they’re beating up on some struggling Class B competition either. They’ve gone 3-0 against Class A state qualifiers Columbia Falls and Butte Central and have a win over Kellogg (Idaho), which also has a larger enrollment.
“I think our strength of schedule has helped tremendously,” she said. “It’s taught us we have to play aggressive and hard all the time.”
After missing state last year, Bigfork is back behind the strong play of senior guard Emma Berreth and freshmen guards Braden Gunlock and Ava Davey. It’s their second trip to state in Gunlock’s three seasons as head coach after she had been an assistant under Jami Grende
Berreth, a four-year varsity player, eclipsed 1,000 career points while averaging 15.7 points per game this year after often facing a box-and-one defense last season. Teams can no longer focus on shutting her down because Braeden Gunlock, Cortnee’s daughter, paces Bigfork with 16.7 points per game, while Davey is third on the team with 8.5 points per game.
“We have two amazing freshmen who don’t play like freshmen,” Cortnee Gunlock said. “Their basketball IQ has made this team much better. They’re fast, they play travel ball together and they push the ball up the floor. I’m very happy with how the upperclassmen have really embraced the freshmen.”
Junior forwards Scout Nadeau and Maddison Chappuis bring more size to the team, with Nadeau offering more scoring and Chappuis more of a defensive presence. Bigfork starts three players who are 5-foot-10 or taller in Gunlock, Nadeau and Chappuis, and is the only team in the state tournament that has two who are 5-11 or taller.
Bigfork’s height not only helps with rebounding but also with defensive pressure. The rebounds and outlet passes or the steals in the backcourt help the Vikings score on the fast break.
“This is a transition team that can get the ball and outrun teams,” Cortnee Gunlock said. “It’s our talent and smart players but also our pressure. Girls don’t like being pressured, and our height trapping the ball makes it hard to pass over.”
Bigfork heads to state having not faced other top teams Colstrip (22-1), Malta (19-2) and Jefferson (21-3). The Valkyries open against Jefferson at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
They could’ve been the only undefeated team in the tournament, but they lost 52-44 to St. Ignatius when Berreth was sidelined. That loss hasn’t affected any of their postseason seeding, and Cortnee Gunlock sees that defeat in a positive light.
“I’m happy to have that one loss,” she said. “I think it’s a good thing to not have that pressure of being undefeated.”
Gunlock is looking to win her first state title as a coach. Then Cortnee Dees, she won the 1994 Class C girls basketball state title as a senior at Kremlin Gildford and went on to play basketball at Carroll College.
On the opposite side of the bracket is Thompson Falls (16-8), which is making its first trip to state since 2003. The Blue Hawks lost to conference foe Bigfork three times, including in the divisional title game, which netted them the No. 2 seed under coach Chadd Laws.
Class B boys
Bigfork (15-8) is heading to state for the first time since 2019 by excelling with third-year coach John Hollow’s team-first approach in which no player is averaging double-digits points. The Vikings, who have one senior and several players who were on the state runner-up football team, are the West’s No. 1 seed as they seek their first state championship since 2019.
“We’ve been balanced all year, and that’s why we’re a hard team to guard,” Hollow said at the Western B divisional tournament on Feb. 25. “You can’t focus on just one or two guys.”
Eureka took Bigfork to overtime in the divisional championship game, and although the Lions lost, they’re heading to state for the first time since 1995. It’s been quite the turnaround season for Eureka, which went 6-14 last year but has found success under first-year coach Gabe Evins, a Eureka alum, and leading scorer Gavin Bates, who brings a sweet shooting stroke to the court.
“These guys had a rough season last year, and we’re trying to get past that and become winners,” Evins said after Eureka, which is the west’s No. 2 seed at state, upset Missoula Loyola on Feb. 1 in the second-to-last week of the regular season. “We’re so close to becoming a good team. This is a big game. It really helps.”
Class A girls
Hamilton (20-4) is heading to state for the third time under third-year coach Richard Griffin, and the Broncs are looking for their first victory on the winner’s side of the bracket in that stretch. The Broncs, whose last trophy was a first-place finish in 2015, are led by junior guards Layne Kearns and Taryn Searle, the latter of whom has excelled in her return from an ACL injury.
“This season’s been really fun,” Griffin said on Feb. 22 after Hamilton, which is the west’s No. 2 seed at state, upset top-seeded Dillon in the Southwest A district title game. “It took us a while to figure it out, but it’s been rewarding trying to get to know everybody’s strengths and put them in a good position to really just make us competitive.”
Columbia Falls (16-6) has been a mainstay at the state tournament and is making its ninth trip in 11 seasons under head coach Cary Finberg, this time as the west’s No. 4 seed. The Wildkats, who are seeking their first state title since 2017 and first trophy since placing third in 2019, are led by a trio of double-digits scorers in Maddie Robison, Hope McAtee and Grace Gedlaman.
Class A boys
Polson (15-6) is heading back to state for the third consecutive season under head coach Randy Kelley, this time as the west’s No. 3 seed. The Pirates, who went 1-2 at state last year and 0-2 two years ago, are led offensively by Colton Graham and Jarrett Wilson as they seek their first state trophy since a third-place finish in 2017.
Hamilton (15-10) earned the No. 4 seed under head coach Travis Blome while being led by the scoring of Asher Magness and Eli Taylor. The Broncs’ last championship came in 1947, their last title game appearance was in 1976 and their last state trophy was a third-place finish in 2018.
Frenchtown (14-9) returns to state for the second time under third-year head coach Brandon Robbins as it picked up the west’s first-ever No. 5 seed in the expanded bracket. Led by the scoring of Connor Michaud and Devin Shelton, the Broncs will need to pull some upsets to win their first title since 1981 and make their first title game appearance since 2006.
Class AA
In addition to the three Missoula city teams that qualified, the Kalispell Flathead girls and Kalispell Glacier boys are also going to state. The Bravettes are the west’s No. 2 seed, entering with a 16-5 record and three losses to top-ranked Missoula Hellgate. The Wolfpack, who are the west’s No. 3 seed, have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games after a 3-9 start to the season.
