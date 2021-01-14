HELENA — Due to contact tracing, the Helena High girls basketball team will be sidelined until Jan. 25, causing multiple games to get rescheduled.
The first of those games was supposed to be played in Missoula Thursday night against Missoula Big Sky.
According to Helena activities director Tim McMahon, that game will be rescheduled along with the crosstown girls basketball game against Helena Capital which was set for Jan. 22.
"They are out due to contact tracing until Jan. 25," McMahon confirmed to the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com.
McMahon said that he expected to announce new game dates and times soon, possibly as soon as Friday. He also said that the contract tracing would not impact the freshman or sophomore teams and that those schedules would go on without being impacted.
The Bengals are 2-1 under first-year head coach Ben Dudek and won their last game on Tuesday night against Missoula Sentinel. The Bengals also knocked off Butte on the road last Saturday.
Helena's next game is Jan. 28 against Glacier.
