BILLINGS — Two straight nights of tension-packed wins left Billings Central coach Jetton Ailes momentarily speechless about what to say about her team.
Ailes’ second-ranked Rams followed their down-to-the-last-gasp semifinal overtime win with a down-to-the-final-seconds Eastern A girls basketball divisional championship victory by beating top-ranked Hardin 44-39 Saturday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, and the two games left Ailes searching for the right words to say about her team.
She finally settled on: “They continue to surprise me. From a coaching standpoint, it’s exciting, because we have one round left go. We’re excited where we’re at, and we’re looking forward to what’s to come.”
Solei Elletson scored 14 points, Olivia Moten-Schell had 12 and Mya Hansen added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Rams, who go into the Class A state tournament in two weeks with a second straight Eastern A championship under their belt.
This game, too, could have gone to OT had not Central’s Maria Stewart gotten a hand on Kamber Good Luck’s own attempt at a game-tying 3 with three seconds left. Moten-Schell came up with the rebound, and, after being fouled, sank two free throws with 1.5 seconds left that iced the game.
“Oh, gosh, a lot of high-intensity games,” said Moten-Schell, who spent the rest of her time at Metra with a celebratory basketball net draped around her neck. “I think it just shows we can handle adversity really well and we can pull through in big games.”
But for now, Billings Central is happy to bask in this championship.
“It’s all about teamwork and this team means the world to me,” Elletson said. “It’s just so amazing to go through this journey with them. It feels amazing.”
Kylee Old Elk scored 10 points and Navaeh Alden contributed eight points and five steals to lead the Bulldogs, who trailed most of the game, only to lead briefly 31-29 at the start of the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Ivery Friztler.
But Elletson, who seemed to come up with the big shots this night, quickly answered to tie the score and the Rams soon took the lead for good on a basket by Hansen. It was Elletson again, making two free throws on a bonus situation with 13.8 seconds left, that gave Central a 42-39 lead, setting up Stewart’s partial block on Hardin’s last shot attempt and then Moten-Schell’s final foul shots.
Hardin, too, is looking forward to March 12. That doesn’t make missing out on a divisional championship any easier to take.
“We battled back but just came up a little short,” Hardin coach Cindy Farmer said. “We’ll work some things out. We just have to learn from this and get better at some things.
“State is going to be just like this. Every game is going to be a battle.”
And then, finally, one team will have the final say.
Havre 46, Livingston 32
The Blue Ponies left Billings Saturday night with the Eastern A Divisional third-place trophy, their fifth piece of hardware in the five years since the old Eastern A and Central A conferences (since re-aligned to the Southeast and Northeast A) combined for the state-qualifying tournament.
The Livingston Rangers left town with no such memento after the Blue Ponies won their meeting in the tournament’s consolation championship Saturday afternoon at Metra.
But the Rangers were far from empty-handed. Earlier in the day, Livingston topped Laurel in a loser-out, state-qualifying game, ending a state drought that extended back to 2008.
So while they walked off the Metra floor with nothing to hold after the loss to Havre, the Rangers had something just as important: Two more weeks of practice and another tournament to play, right back at Metra starting March 12.
“State has been their goal since Day 1 this year,” said Livingston coach Megan Burns, who is in her second season with the Rangers. “We write it on the whiteboard every day, so they had a goal this year and they got it.”
Meanwhile, third place probably wasn’t what Havre was seeking when the tournament started. The Blue Ponies came to Billings as two-time defending Class A champions, but a tough overtime loss to No. 2 Billings Central in Friday’s semifinals sent the No. 3 Blue Ponies into the loser-out bracket. Dustin Kraske’s veteran team responded with a win Saturday morning over Glendive and followed that up in the afternoon by beating Livingston.
The Blue Ponies will take their third-place trophy and set it beside their other third, two seconds and a first from the Eastern A. They also know there’s a lot still to play for.
“I think we played pretty well today. It’s tough to come back,” said Kraske, who is in his 14th season at Havre. “Glendive’s a really good team, (Livingston) is a really good team and we ended up getting them both, so we’re pretty happy with the day.
“It means a lot to us to get invited to the state tournament. That’s our sole goal when we come down here. If you’re going to play in the third-and-fourth place game, getting a third-place trophy is wonderful. If you’re playing in the championship, either way, you’re feeling good. I guess that’s kind of our mindset, let’s get down here to get invited to state and we’ll play it from there.”
Kadia Miller and Sadie Filius both scored 11 points to lead the Blue Ponies (20-2) over Livingston.
Kodie Vondra led Livingston (13-10) with nine points.
Havre 64, Glendive 45
A little more than 12 hours after losing in overtime to Billings Central in the semifinals, the Blue Ponies bounced back with a win Saturday morning at Rocky Mountain College.
Kyndall Keller led three Blue Ponies into double figures with 17 points. Kadia Miller added 13 points and Jesse Chvilicek made three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points.
Havre made 20 of 23 free-throw attempts, and scored 16 points in each quarter. Havre led 16-6 after the first quarter and steadily built on its lead from there.
Savannah Toms led Glendive with 17 points and Karsen Murphy had 10 for Glendive (12-8).
Livingston 37, Laurel 29
A big fourth quarter at Metra propelled the Rangers. Leading much of the first half, Livingston found itself trailing 19-18 going into the fourth quarter. But the Rangers outscored the Locomotives 11-4 in the final eight minutes to take the victory.
Taylor Young was 4 for 4 from the floor, including making both her 3-point attempts, and led the way for the Rangers with 11 points. Skylar Higgs added 9 points.
Sammi Spitzer scored 13 points for Laurel, which saw its season end at 12-10.
