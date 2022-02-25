Billings Central's Hailey Euell, left, and Miles City’s Reagan LaPlante battle for the ball during their Eastern A girls basketball divisional semifinal game on Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Billings Central's Hailey Euell, left, and Miles City’s Reagan LaPlante battle for the ball during their Eastern A girls basketball divisional semifinal game on Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Central's Mya Hansen drives through traffic during an Eastern A divisional semifinal game on Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
BILLINGS — Billings Central and Havre, no strangers to each other or to close games when they step on the court, will meet again for the Eastern A divisonal championship.
Both won tournament semifinal games Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, setting up a meeting that both sides have come to relish.
The last two times the Rams and Blue Ponies met, the games went into overtime: Last year’s Class A state championship tilt went into double overtime before Havre finally prevailed, and the Rams needed OT to beat the Blue Ponies earlier this season.
Throw in another overtime game in the 2020 divisional semifinals, and, well, you know these teams like to keep it close.
“I think it’ll be incredibly good,” said Havre coach Dustin Kraske, looking ahead to Saturday’s scheduled 7 p.m. tipoff between his Blue Ponies (19-1) and the Rams (17-3). “Billings Central is a very, very good basketball team. (Central coach Jetton Ailes) does a great job and their kids are big studs. We’re fortunate to have the opportunity to play and we’re looking forward to that.”
Havre’s 57-40 semifinal win over Hardin followed Billings Central’s 66-34 win over Miles City. For the Rams, Saturday will mark their fourth consecutive trip to the divisional title game.
“All the accolades and everything to the girls,” Ailes said. “They work hard, they show up day in and day out.
“We were just joking in the locker room, 57 practices is lot of a grind and not a lot of people understand what it takes to get through that. These kids have bought in and it’s a testament to their hard work and dedication to the program and a culture and a tradition of our school.”
Both teams wrapped up state tournament berths with their wins. Saturday morning’s loser-out games will determine the other two seeds. Hardin (17-4) will play Laurel (12-8) at 10:30 a.m. at Metra, while Miles City (11-8) takes on Lewistown (9-11), also at 10:30 but at Lockwood High School.
Rams ‘proved to be just right’
It didn’t take long for the Rams to exert their dominance over a team they beat by 24 and 29 points during the regular season.
Central scored the game’s first seven points, and four 3-pointers in the first quarter left the Rams with an 18-point cushion after the first eight minutes.
The lead ballooned to 24 points by halftime, thanks to 56% shooting by the Rams.
“Sometimes you walk into a locker room and the music’s playing and they’re dancing, you don’t know what you’re going to get,” Ailes said with a smile, just as postgame tunes were blaring from the locker room. “They’re either too loose, or they’re just right. And tonight proved to be just right.”
Mya Hansen led the Rams with 16 points, 14 of them in the first half. Jessa Larson and Maria Stewart both added 11.
State-tournament hopes remain alive for the Cowgirls (11-8). A win Saturday morning not only qualifies them for state, but puts them in the third-place game later in the day.
The Cowgirls finished with just three wins last season. They returned three starters this year, but the Cowgirls still have a relatively young roster with just one senior and six total sophomores and freshmen.
“At the start of the year our goal was just to build a foundation,” said coach Randy Robinson, who is in his first season at Miles City. “Change the culture, look to make strides in the right direction. I’m more than pleased with how far they’ve come, and that just shows the true character of these kids.”
Alora Baker had eight points to lead Miles City.
Blue Ponies ‘D’ it up
Hardin has been held under 50 points just four times this season. Three of those have been at the hands of the Blue Ponies, who have limited the Bulldogs twice now to a season-low 40 points in winning all three meetings with them.
There is no secret to the success, said Havre’s Sadie Filius, who has been a defensive stalwart in her four seasons with the Blue Ponies.
“Every game we play Hardin, we know it’s going to be a physical, close game,” she said. “So we just have to keep our emotions down even when things aren’t going our way. And we’ve got to give 100% effort every time.”
That was certainly the case again Friday. Thanks to some strong rebounding — the Blue Ponies had 12 offensive boards — Havre was able to limit Hardin’s transition opportunities. And when a Hardin player was able to get into the paint, oftentimes she was met by a wall of Blue Ponies.
Havre’s Yelena Miller did her usual good work inside, notching a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jade Wendland led the Blue Ponies with 17 points, while Filius finished with 13 points.
Havre started the game on a 9-0 run, but Hardin closed that to 13-9 by the end of the first quarter. The Blue Ponies, though, started the second quarter with a 7-0 run and the third quarter with a 10-1 run, making life difficult for the Bulldogs for the third time this season.
“I felt like tonight we did a better job than when we played them before of getting into some of our sets, but we just couldn’t finish,” said Hardin coach Cindy Farmer, whose team shot just 35%. “We couldn’t keep anything going for longer than two or three possessions. But, yeah, Havre is very, very tough defensively.”
Kylee Old Elk scored 11 points to lead the Bulldogs. Dierra Takes Enemy and Breanna Old Elk finished with nine points each.
