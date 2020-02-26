BILLINGS — Being outsized is nothing new to the Laurel Locomotives girls basketball team. To overcome that, Laurel coach Eddie Cochran said, is just mind over matter.
The Locomotives, who faced a Glendive lineup that featured three 6-footers, broke away in the second half with the help of seven 3-pointers in a 55-40 win Wednesday that closed the first day of the Eastern A girls divisional at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
With no players taller than 5-foot-10 on their roster, the Locomotives have to live by guard play and ball pressure, and that was the case against the Red Devils.
Maeson Cotter hit three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points and Sophia Timm hit two from distance and also had 11 points as the Locomotives (13-6) overcame a sluggish first quarter to outscore the Red Devils 50-29 the final 24 minutes.
“They’re a big team, a good team and a lot of size,” Cochran said of Glendive. “We’ve been out-manned all year long. It’s just one of those things, the girls persevered through it and kept playing hard.
“’Trees’ is what we called them back in the day. The only way you can beat ‘trees’ is to out-hustle them and our girls decided they wanted to play and they wanted it bad enough.”
While Bailey Graves, one of Laurel's 5-10 players, came off the bench for six first-half points in the paint (she finished with eight) to keep Laurel in the game, Cotter and Co. finally started hitting from downtown to help the Locos take control. Gracey Willis started the second-half barrage for a 24-20 lead, and by the time Cotter hit two more treys toward the end of the third quarter, Laurel had a 33-24 lead.
It was more of the same in the fourth quarter, when Cotter, Becky Melcher, Timm and Sammi Spitzer added 3s. Laurel made 7 of 8 3-point attempts in the second half compared to 2 for 10 in the first half.
“We just had a lot more intensity in the game and brought each other together,” said Cotter. “I think our biggest thing is to not force shots. Have our feet set and shoot when we’re open.”
Glendive was led by Savannah Toms’ 19 points and seven rebounds. The Red Devils (11-7) play a loser-out game Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Laurel advanced to play top-ranked top-ranked Hardin, another big winner Wednesday, in Friday’s first semifinal at 6:30 p.m.
“We actually like playing them,” Cochran said. “We’re probably the only team that really enjoys playing them. Our girls are all friends with them and they all go out there like they’re playing a pick-up game is what it seems like.”
Hardin 64, Lewistown 19
Hardin wasn’t messing around in its opening game of the tournament. The Bulldogs scored the first 29 points of the game and went on to beat Lewistown 64-19.
“We talk about staying focused on the task at hand and just being locked in,” Hardin coach Cindy Farmer said. “It doesn’t matter who we play, we just need to do the things that we need to do to get better and make each other better.”
Marie Five scored 11 points in the first quarter on her way to a game-high 18 while sitting most of the game. Alyssa Pretty Weasel added nine points, and all 12 Bulldogs scored.
Hardin shot 52% in the first half and led 38-5.
The victory moved the Bulldogs (18-1) into Friday’s semifinals, where they’ll play Laurel.
“We’ll enjoy this tonight and get back to work tomorrow,” Farmer said.
Kylie Zimmer had 10 points to lead Lewistown (3-16), which plays Miles City in a loser-out game Thursday at 7 p.m.
Livingston 63, Miles City 27
It’s one of a coach’s dream, really, to have a team of players who don’t like to be held back.
Megan Burns, in her second season at Livingston, feels she has such a group.
“We have some kids who just love to go steal the ball, so we feed off of that in our program,” Burns said after her Rangers opened the divisional with a 63-27 win over Miles City. “They love to press. When I say we’re not pressing, they’re like, ‘ugggh.’ So I have to coach to that.”
Burns pretty much stayed out of the way in the tourney opener as the Rangers used their press to corral 23 steals and force 33 Cowgirls turnovers.
Kodie Vondra had a unique double-double with 15 points and 10 steals, and Abby Kokot added 12 points for the Rangers, who led 27-6 by halftime and never faltered.
The next round gets monumentally tougher for the Rangers (11-8). They advance to take on two-time Class A state champion and third-ranked Havre (17-1) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
While the Rangers haven’t faced Havre this season, they do reside in a tough Southeast A conference that features No. 1 Hardin and No. 2 Billings Central. So, Burns said, the Rangers know what they are up against in facing the Blue Ponies.
Still, she said, she has a team that isn’t willing to back down.
“We really feel like, not that we’re setting ourselves up for failure against these better teams, but we definitely feel like a third- or fourth-place finish is realistic for our team,” Burns said. “These girls really want to go to state. They’ve never been, this (senior) group has never been. We do know there’s some better teams than us, but we also know that we can play with them.”
Carly Roberts, Maddie Moore and Sydney Johnstone all scored five points to lead the Cowgirls (0-19). They’ll play a loser-out game at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Lewistown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.