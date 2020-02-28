BILLINGS — Kodie Vondra had her second double-double of the tournament as the Livingston Rangers won a loser-out game 39-35 over the Sidney Eagles Friday at the Eastern A girls basketball divisional at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Vondra scored 15 points and had 10 of the Rangers' 25 steals. She had the same line — 15 points and 10 steals — in Wednesday's win over Miles City.
The Rangers (12-9) advance to play another loser-out game Saturday morning at 10:30.
Abby Kokot added seven points and seven rebounds for Livingston, which trailed 30-29 after three quarters. The game was tied 20-20 at halftime and featured four ties and eight lead changes.
Maddie Peters scored 21 points to lead the Eagles (5-15), who had 36 turnovers. Cassidy Larson had a game-high 13 rebounds.
Glendive 47, Lewistown 33
Kassidy Walker led the Red Devils with 12 points as Glendive led from start to finish and continually pulled away from the Golden Eagles in the day's second loser-out game.
Savannah Toms added nine points and Jillian Litwiller and Karsen Murphy both had eight to help the Red Devils advance to Saturday morning play. Glendive (12-7) will play another loser-out game at 10:30 a.m. at Rocky Mountain College. Walker also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and had two blocks.
Stephanie Olson made 3 of 4 from the 3-point line and led Lewistown with 11 points. The Eagles finished the season 4-17.
Glendive's biggest lead was 20 points in the fourth quarter after leading 18-11 at the half.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.