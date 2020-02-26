BILLINGS — It’s one of a coach’s dream, really, to have a team of players who don’t like to be held back.
Megan Burns, in her second season with the Livingston girls basketball program, feels she has such a group.
“We have some kids who just love to go steal the ball, so we feed off of that in our program,” Burns said Wednesday after her Rangers opened the Eastern A girls basketball divisional with a 63-27 win over Miles City at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. “They love to press. When I say we’re not pressing, they’re like, ‘ugggh.’ So I have to coach to that.”
Burns pretty much stayed out of the way in the tourney opener as the Rangers used their press to corral 23 steals and force 33 Cowgirls turnovers.
Kodie Vondra had a unique double-double with 15 points and 10 steals, and Abby Kokot added 12 points for the Rangers, who led 27-6 by halftime and never faltered.
The next round gets monumentally tougher for the Rangers (11-8). They advance to take on two-time Class A state champion and third-ranked Havre (17-1) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
While the Rangers haven’t faced Havre this season, they do reside in a tough Southeast A conference that features No. 1 Hardin and No. 2 Billings Central. So, Burns, said, the Rangers know what they are up against in facing the Blue Ponies.
Still, she said, she has a team that isn’t willing to back down.
“We really feel like, not that we’re setting ourselves up for failure against these better teams, but we definitely feel like a third- or fourth-place finish is realistic for our team,” Burns said. “These girls really want to go to state. They’ve never been, this (senior) group has never been. We do know there’s some better teams than us, but we also know that we can play with them.”
Carly Roberts, Maddie Moore and Sydney Johnstone all scored five points to lead the Cowgirls (0-19). They’ll play a loser-out game at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
