Hardin's Nevaeh Alden (4) cheers "for Sal" (Selena Not Afraid) along with her teammates after the Bulldogs' win over Laurel in the semifinal round of the Eastern A Divisional tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday. Not Afraid, a Hardin teenager, went missing earlier this year and her body was found 20 days after she was last seen. An autopsy determined she died of hypothermia.
Laurel's Grace Timm (11) looks towards the basket as Hardin's Ivery Fritzer (1) and Nevaeh Alden defend in the semifinal round of the Eastern A Divisional tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday.
BILLINGS — Mya Hansen had her pocket picked by Sadie Filius on two consecutive possessions late in a tie game that led directly to four Havre points.
Those points appeared they were going to be the difference in Friday’s late semifinal of the Eastern A girls basketball divisional.
Hansen, Billings Central’s sophomore point guard, is many things, and one of them is accountable. If she wasn’t going to let her teammates down, she’d have to come up with something big to make up for her turnovers.
Boy, did she deliver.
Hansen, off a baseline inbounds pass with 2.5 seconds left in regulation from Maria Stewart and a screen from Olivia Moten-Schell, nailed a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer from the top of the key, and the No. 2-ranked Rams went on to beat No. 3 Havre 64-60 in overtime at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Hansen shared a birthday with senior Moten-Schell on Friday, and after the game she was walking the back halls of Metra with a gift bag and a large dinosaur birthday balloon. But she’s the one who felt she owed her teammates, and she might have given herself the best gift of all.
A little redemption.
“It would have definitely been a little bit easier if I wouldn’t have made those couple turnovers at the end,” said Hansen, who has already given a verbal commitment to the Montana Lady Griz. “I mean, the only thing I thought in my head is I have to look forward and do what I have to do to win.
“We’ve practiced those type of shots and those game situations so I knew my team and I were definitely ready for that. I just got the ball, felt it, and I just let it go.”
Hansen’s basket, of course, sent the Rams’ crowd into a frenzy, as well as the team itself. But there was still work to be done. Isabelle Erickson got the overtime session started with a basket. Havre’s own Montana-bound player, Kyndall Keller, quickly answered.
But the Rams scored the next seven points and the Blue Ponies ran out of time.
“Before we went to overtime, I thought that’s why we play 32 minutes,” Central coach Jetton Ailes said. “One of the best players in the state turns it over two times in a row and you’re kind of wondering what happened.
“But that girl’s mentally strong enough to come out with the weight of the world and hit that shot. Not many kids can do that.”
Hansen finished with 32 points, including 16 of 17 from the foul line. Erickson added 10 points to help send the Rams (18-2) into Saturday’s 8 p.m. championship against No. 1 Hardin. The win also clinched a berth for the Class A state tournament.
“Just extremely proud. This group means the world to me, and, they, ah …” Ailes said, briefly pausing for composure. “… They were their best when their best was needed.”
The stat sheet noted there were 13 ties and 13 lead changes in the game. That should come as a surprise to no one. Two of the last four times these teams have met, they’ve gone to overtime, and the Rams beat the Blue Ponies 44-42 in last season’s divisional title game.
“On paper it looks as good as it did in person,” Havre coach Dustin Kraske said when he glanced at the stat sheet. “That’s good. It was a good game. I’m happy to be a part of it. We’re lucky our kids worked so hard to be in a position to play in a game like that.”
Keller led the Blue Ponies with 17 points and Kadia Miller had 16 points. But now two-time defending state champion Havre drops into a loser-out game against Glendive at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Rocky Mountain College. Win that, and the Blue Ponies keep alive their hopes of a three-peat.
“You have to be ready to go mentally, right?” Kraske said. “That’s kind of the challenge of the loser-out thing. Wake up, get a good breakfast and let’s go to work.”
Hardin 63, Laurel 33
When the game’s been decided, then Cindy Farmer relaxes.
Until then the Hardin girls basketball coach is right there with her girls, especially when they’re on defense, especially when they’re on Farmer’s end of the floor.
Leaders aren’t supposed to ask of others what they aren’t willing to do themselves. Isn’t that the saying?
Well, there’s Farmer, often times in a crouch, shuffling her feet up and down the sideline as her girls are doing the same. When the Bulldogs take over on offense, Farmer lightens up a bit and lets the Bulldogs do their thing.
But when it’s time to play defense again, Farmer’s body tenses. And her team usually tightens with her like the Bulldogs did Friday night in a semifinal win.
The Bulldogs (19-1) ball-hawked and closed out on the perimeter against a dangerous 3-point shooting team to reach Saturday’s championship game against Billings Central.
“I just have great respect for both programs,” Farmer said, not knowing at the time who the Bulldogs would be playing, nor did she care. “We’re just glad that we can be part of that.”
The Bulldogs played 32 minutes of man-to-man, which played a factor in Laurel’s 21 turnovers and 26% shooting from the floor, including 3 of 15 from beyond the arc.
Hardin rarely plays zone, mostly man-to-man. Which takes a lot of motivation.
“We just hear Farmer’s voice,” Fritzler said with a laugh.
Navaeh Alden led the Bulldogs with 16 points, eight rebounds and eight steals. Marie Five added 12 points.
Grace Timm scored 10 points and Sammi Spitzer and Kolby Gibbs finished with eight each for the Locomotives (13-7), who will play a loser-out game against Livingston Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Livingston 39, Sidney 35
Kodie Vondra had her second double-double of the tournament as the Livingston Rangers won a loser-out game over the Sidney Eagles .
Vondra scored 15 points and had 10 of the Rangers' 25 steals. She had the same line — 15 points and 10 steals — in Wednesday's win over Miles City.
The Rangers (12-9) advance to play another loser-out game Saturday morning at 10:30.
Abby Kokot added seven points and seven rebounds for Livingston, which trailed 30-29 after three quarters. The game was tied 20-20 at halftime and featured four ties and eight lead changes.
Maddie Peters scored 21 points to lead the Eagles (5-15), who had 36 turnovers. Cassidy Larson had a game-high 13 rebounds.
Glendive 47, Lewistown 33
Kassidy Walker led the Red Devils with 12 points as Glendive led from start to finish and continually pulled away from the Golden Eagles in the day's second loser-out game.
Savannah Toms added nine points and Jillian Litwiller and Karsen Murphy both had eight to help the Red Devils advance to Saturday morning play. Glendive (12-7) will play another loser-out game at 10:30 a.m. at Rocky Mountain College. Walker also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and had two blocks.
Stephanie Olson made 3 of 4 from the 3-point line and led Lewistown with 11 points. The Eagles finished the season 4-17.
Glendive's biggest lead was 20 points in the fourth quarter after leading 18-11 at the half.
