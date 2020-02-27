Sidney's Cassidy Larson goes up to shoot as Billings Central's Isabelle Erickson defends during the first round of the Eastern A girls basketball tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Thursday.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Havre's Samantha Oliver chases after a loose ball in an Eastern A girls basketball tournament game against Livingston at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Thursday.
BILLINGS — Before we discuss how Billings Central and Havre got to the Eastern A girls basketball divisional semifinals, maybe we should spend some time appreciating that they are there.
Because that’s what the Rams and Blue Ponies are doing.
Both advanced to the semis with rollicking first-round wins Thursday afternoon at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. First, Central defeated Sidney 63-23, and Havre followed with a 59-32 win over Livingston.
So there you have it, Friday’s schedule that will feature the state’s top three Class A teams in the 406mtsports.com rankings: the No. 2 Rams, the defending divisional champ, against the No. 3 Blue Ponies, the two-time defending Class A champs, at 8 p.m. Top-ranked Hardin (18-1) and Laurel (13-6) play the first semifinal at 6:30.
“Billings Central, Hardin, Havre, all us have been fortunate to have pretty good teams to battle it out,” said Havre coach Dustin Kraske, whose Blue Ponies have beaten Hardin in each of the past two state championship games. “Yeah, we’re lucky. We’re looking forward to playing (the Rams) tomorrow. What a wonderful team they have. I think we have a wonderful team, too, so I think it’ll be a fun game.”
The teams already have met this season, with the Rams taking a 13-point win over Havre in the second game of the season, so the teams have a recent history as well as one that’s developed over the five years since the super divisional format was developed.
The Blue Ponies (18-1) have lost just two games in the past two years … both to Central, including last season's divisional championship. But that’s not something the Rams (17-2) are hanging their hats on.
“Any time you play a quality team it’s great, because you get the opportunity to put on a show and put together what 58 practices should look like,” Central coach Jetton Ailes said. “It’s a great opportunity that any competitor should look forward to.”
Billings Central 63, Sidney 23
Mya Hansen scored 19 points to go along with three assists, Solei Elletson had 11 points and Isabelle Erickson had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Rams.
About the only Rams’ miscue came after Maria Stewart made a layup with a chance at a three-point play. An overly pumped Hansen tried to celebrate with Stewart, but instead ended up giving her freshman teammate a little jab to the mouth.
“I think it was actually my fault,” Hansen said with a laugh. “I was going for the high-five up top and she was going down low, and we just didn’t connect really well right there.”
Stewart, who had seven points, laughed about it, too.
“She was like really hyped,” Stewart said.
Karissa Martinez and Ali Merritt both scored seven points to lead Sidney (5-14), which will play Livingston in a loser-out game Friday at noon.
Havre 59, Livingston 32
Kyndall Keller scored 13 points and Kadia Miller had nine points and 12 rebounds to help the Blue Ponies to their 17th consecutive win.
Jessa Chvilicek hit a couple 3-pointers during a 12-2 Havre run in the second quarter that helped the Blue Ponies solidify control of the game. Chvilicek was 3 for 3 on 3-pointers and finished with nine points.
“I thought our kids did fine,” Kraske said. “I think Park High is a scrappy team. I think (coach Megan Burns) is doing a good job over there. I thought our kids did fine. We don’t get to play on this floor every other week, you know?
“It was nice, too, we could play all 12 kids. Get some good minutes for those younger kids because they’ll be here next year battling it out.”
Kodie Vondra led the Rangers (11-9) with 12 points.
Lewistown 50, Miles City 43
Lewistown held off a furious Cowgirls' rally by making 10 consecutive free throws during a stretch in the fourth quarter and stayed alive in the tournament with a 50-43 win in a loser-out game that concluded the second day of the tournament.
The Golden Eagles (4-16) led 34-20 after three quarters, but the Cowgirls got within four on a couple occasions and then within two points on a basket by Sydney Johnstone with 1:20 left. But Riley Anderson's baseline drive and layup got the lead back to four and two foul shots by Macy Mangold, the last of the 10 in a row, got the cushion to six with 18.5 seconds left.
Lewistown made 12 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter and 20 of 27 for the game. The Eagles were led by Kylie Zimmer's 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Stephanie Olson added nine points.
Miles City got 18 points from Johnstone. Harley Meged added 11 for the Cowgirls, who finished 0-20 on the season.
Lewistown advanced to play Glendive in another loser-out game Friday at 1:30 p.m.
