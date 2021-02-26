BILLINGS — Billings Central junior guard Mya Hansen was sitting on a trainer’s table, a bag of ice wrapped around an ankle for postgame treatment, when longtime broadcaster Rocky Erickson strolled by her and offered his congratulations.
“For what?” Hansen asked him.
Erickson told Hansen she had surpassed 1,000 career points in the Rams’ Eastern A divisional semifinal win over the Glendive Red Devils on Friday, a 60-33 victory at First Interstate Arena that was about as low-key as Hansen’s milestone.
“I didn’t even know,” Hansen said later about surpassing the 1,000-point barrier.
COVID-19 protocols limit the number of spectators to 500 tickets per team, so Friday’s semifinals weren’t as booming as in years past. That might have contributed to some unease among the players – spacious MetraPark can get eerily quiet – but once the teams got settled in points started to roll, especially for the Rams.
Trailing 7-3 early, they reeled off 14 points in the final 3:38 of the first quarter and built a 27-19 halftime lead.
Hansen found her groove in the third quarter, netting 12 points in those eight minutes, and the fourth quarter was all Central, which held Glendive scoreless for the first 7:20 of the quarter.
“I was in my head a little bit that first half, I’ll say that,” Hansen said. “Those little jumpers weren’t falling, nothing was going well for me right there. I just had to focus and lock in. I couldn’t look in the past anymore, so I just had to focus on what’s ahead and what can I do better.”
Hansen finished with 18 points, 15 in the second half, and Solei Elletson contributed 11 by hitting three 3-pointers. Isabelle Erickson added nine points and seven rebounds.
The Rams moved into Saturday’s 4 p.m. championship game against either No. 2 Havre or No. 3 Hardin. Those three teams have been knocking heads for the past few years, both at divisionals and at state.
Cari Nagel had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead Glendive. The Red Devils advanced to the semifinals with a first-round upset of No. 5 Laurel in the first round, but trailed the Rams since Maria Stewart broke an 11-11 tie with a minute left in the first quarter.
“It feels good to be able to punch our ticket,” Central coach Jetton Ailes said of qualifying for state, “but there is still one more game to win. We’re just trying to focus on that right now and not look too far down the road. But we’re excited for the opportunity to continue our season, especially for our seniors.”
Glendive plays Livingston in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lockwood High School. The Rangers defeated eliminated Sidney 45-40 in overtime on Friday.
