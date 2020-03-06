BILLINGS — Brooke Berry led three players in double-figure scoring as Billings Skyview rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Belgrade 64-52 in a loser-out game of the Eastern AA girls basketball tournament Friday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Belgrade took a 45-38 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Falcons, who used heavy backcourt pressure to spur the comeback, tied the score 50-50 on a 3-pointer by Allie Montague.
About 30 seconds later MG Spotted Bear hit another 3 to put the Falcons up for good. Skyview outscored Belgrade 26-7 in the quarter.
Berry finished with 20 points and four assists. Spotted Bear scored 14 points and had nine steals and Cam Harris had 11 points for the Falcons (9-11).
Skyview hit 50% on its 3-point attempts, going 8 for 16. Belgrade made 5 of 9 3-pointers for 56%.
Gabby Weber scored 15 points and Naomi Reanier had 13 points for Belgrade, which finished its first season in Class AA 1-19.
The Falcons, seeking to end a state-tournament drought that extends to 2001, play a loser-out/state-qualifying game at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Skyview High School gym.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.