BILLINGS — Brooke Berry led three players in double-figure scoring as Billings Skyview rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Belgrade 64-52 in a loser-out game of the Eastern AA girls basketball tournament Friday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

Belgrade took a 45-38 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Falcons, who used heavy backcourt pressure to spur the comeback, tied the score 50-50 on a 3-pointer by Allie Montague.

About 30 seconds later MG Spotted Bear hit another 3 to put the Falcons up for good. Skyview outscored Belgrade 26-7 in the quarter.

Berry finished with 20 points and four assists. Spotted Bear scored 14 points and had nine steals and Cam Harris had 11 points for the Falcons (9-11).

Skyview hit 50% on its 3-point attempts, going 8 for 16. Belgrade made 5 of 9 3-pointers for 56%. 

Gabby Weber scored 15 points and Naomi Reanier had 13 points for Belgrade, which finished its first season in Class AA 1-19.

The Falcons, seeking to end a state-tournament drought that extends to 2001, play a loser-out/state-qualifying game at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Skyview High School gym.

This story will be updated.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert

Tags

Load comments