Billings Senior's Bailey King (14) high-fives her teammates after the Broncs defeated Great Falls 28-20 in the first round of the Eastern AA Divisional girls basketball tournament at Alterowitz Gymnasium on Thursday.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Great Falls' Ryen Palmer drives through traffic against Billings Senior in the first round of the Eastern AA Divisional girls basketball tournament at Alterowitz Gymnasium on Thursday.
BILLINGS — Neither Billings Senior coach Connor Silliker nor senior Bailey King were looking to put a big spin on it.
No, the Broncs’ 28-20 win over Great Falls Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Eastern AA girls basketball divisional derived its beauty, for the Broncs at least, only at the end in the fact it put Senior into the tournament semifinals.
“Today certainly wasn’t pretty,” said Silliker, who is in his first season with the Broncs. “We don’t plan on trying to win games by scoring 28 points, but if that’s what it takes and we have the defense to generate a ‘W’ that way, we’re certainly happy with it.”
Great Falls CMR and Bozeman also won first-round games, putting them in the semifinals, as well.
Great Falls defeated Senior in both regular-season meetings this season — 52-42 and 44-32 — but the Broncs upped their defensive effort and held the Bison to 24% shooting from the floor. Senior was a tad batter at 36%, but its 8-for-17 performance from the free-throw line helped keep the Bison in the game.
It was still a four-point game with just over a minute left, but Brenna Linse, Allie Cummings and Kara Conway sank four much welcomed foul shots to help seal the win.
“We’ve worked this whole season on staying together, and when we play our own separate games and we’re each trying to score, that’s when we do our worst,” said King, who had a team-high five rebounds. “Today, we were like, let’s just play together and for each other.”
Linse led the Broncs with 16 points, going 6 for 6 from the floor. Cummings added six points.
Jorgie Hawthorne led Great Falls with six points. The Bison (10-9) will have Friday off before playing a loser-out game Saturday morning at 11.
Senior (8-11) plays No. 4 Billings West Friday at 5 p.m. in the first semifinal. West (15-3) swept the season series from the Broncs.
“Nothing but respect for that team, but with all due respect, they’re the next challenge and we’re going to take it,” Silliker said. “Coaches are going to meet and we’re going to form a game plan and approach it the same way. Game by game, one at a time.”
Great Falls CMR 57, Belgrade 36
The Rustlers used an 8-0 run at the start of the second quarter to gain control of the game. By the time Belgrade’s Gabby Weber ended the run with a driving floater off the glass, CMR’s lead was 10 points.
CMR built the lead to as many as 18 until a three-point play from Weber got the Panthers within 44-33 with 4:54 left in the game. But the Rustlers responded with a 10-1 to again push the Panthers away and move on.
“Credit to Belgrade, they’ve improved a lot throughout the year,” said CMR coach Brian Crosby, whose team entered the tournament as the second seed. “They’re very scrappy. (Coach Erin Nolte) has done a very nice job with them and having Weber back helps a lot.”
Allie Olsen led three Rustlers into double figures with 12 points. She also grabbed 12 rebounds, nine of them on the offensive end. Chloe Pace added 11 points and Lauren Lindseth 10 for the Rustlers.
Weber, who recently returned to action after missing more than a year after two leg surgeries, scored 18 points to lead the Panthers.
The second-seeded Rustlers (11-8) advanced to Friday’s 8 p.m. semifinal against Bozeman, a winner in the late game Thursday over Billings Skyview.
“We’re excited,” Crosby said. “We were there last year, but it was kind of unique because we upset someone to get there. Our league is tough. I mean, (seeds) two through six are unreal. I’ve never seen it like this.”
A win in the semis would give CMR its first three-game winning streak of the season. The Rustlers have yet to win more than two in a row.
Belgrade (1-18), in its first season in Class AA after being reclassified from Class A, plays Skyview in a loser-out game Friday at 2 p.m.
Bozeman 42, Billings Skyview 35
The Hawks have played in eight games this season decided by two possessions or less, and three of their last four games coming into the tourney had been decided by two points or less.
So it came as no surprise to Bozeman coach Erika Gustavsen that her team was clinging to a four-point lead after Gabby Klein’s basket with just more than two minutes to play.
Bozeman, the tournament’s No. 6 seed, clinched it from there on the foul line, making 6 of 8.
“There have been a lot of good games and a lot of growth, considering I only returned one starter,” Gustavsen said. “It was a lot of new faces and so it was a lot of growth, I feel like, this season. A lot of ups and downs, but I feel we have a lot of good basketball in us left.”
Klein finished with 14 points and Addi Ekstrom, who made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 49 seconds, had 11 for the Hawks (8-11).
A 3-pointer from Lucy Child gave Bozeman a 30-19 lead midway through the third quarter. Skyview (8-11) rallied to get within two twice, at 32-30 and 34-32, before the Hawks were able to close the door.
“I feel pretty confident with this team down the stretch when we need to take care of the ball and knock down some free throws that they are able to do that,” Gustavsen said.
Skyview, the No. 3 seed, was led by Brooke Berry’s 11 points.
