BILLINGS — Willa Albrecht looked sheepishly toward her coach, Charlie Johnson, after she fielded a question, unsure perhaps of whether she should answer honestly with Johnson hovering nearby.
Sensing the uncertain look on Albrecht’s face, Johnson butted in to the rescue, much as Albrecht and her sister, Maddie, sitting atop a zone pressure defense, sparked a Billings West fourth-quarter rally in a 48-42 Eastern AA girls divisional semifinal win over Billings Senior Saturday evening at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The Albrecht twins, both 6-feet of quick-muscle fire, thrive when the game is in chaos, when their athleticism rules. So is that the way she prefers to play? That’s what prompted the look toward Johnson, who picks his moments when he chooses to, in his words, “unleash” the Albrechts.
“I tell them all the time,” Johnson said in his best father-is-giving-a-lecture voice, “as long as they’re not in foul trouble, they can be aggressive. But once that third foul comes …”
Desperate times call for desperate measures, however, and with both players having three fouls — they both ended the game with four — and the fourth-ranked Golden Bears trailing 35-27, it was time. So Johnson did something he hasn’t done much of this season; he put the Albrechts at the top of a pressure zone defense and it paid off. Johnson said he and his wife, Lynde, discussed such a move the night before.
Maddie had back-to-back steals that led to Willa layups, and the Bears’ defense netted more than a handful of turnovers in the fourth for the Broncs, who otherwise were the aggressors this night.
West scored the first 12 points of the fourth quarter, with a free throw by Kendell Ellis breaking a tie at the 5:05 mark. That was the final lead change of the game.
Willa Albrecht said the Bears need to find “desperation mode” earlier in games.
“I think we just realized at some point we’re the better team and we have to play like it,” she said. “When we play like that, we can be the best team in the state, I’m confident about that. We just have to play like that from the beginning.”
Willa Albrecht led the Bears with 16 points. Laiten Lantis and Ellis added nine points to help West (16-3) win its fourteenth straight, advance to the tournament championship game, and qualify for next week’s Class AA state tournament.
For the Broncs, it was the second time this season they’ve let a fourth-quarter lead over West slip away. Earlier this season, Senior had a 17-point lead, only to lose in overtime. This time, Senior (8-12) led by as many in the third quarter.
Broncs coach Connor Silliker was more buoyed than disappointed by what he saw from his team, which took a 33-22 lead on an 8-0 run.
“There’s a reason (the Bears) are undefeated in conference play,” said Silliker, whose team had 12 turnovers in the second half. “They’re a good team. But, I think a few plays here and there, just being a bit more composed, and we’re right there. I was nothing but proud of my girls.”
Jensen Keller scored 11 points to lead the Broncs, who will play Billings Skyview at 11 a.m. in a loser-out game at the Skyview High gym. The winner of that game qualifies for state.
West play Great Falls CMR in Saturday’s 8 p.m. title game.
CMR 43, Bozeman 36
A teary-eyed Brian Crosby emerged from a raucous CMR locker room. The Rustlers had just gone from a 3-win team a year ago to a state qualifier with the semifinal win over Bozeman, and with a chance to win a divisional championship on Saturday.
“Sorry,” he said, wiping his eyes. “I’m a little emotional. This is a good group. This is the same group we had last year and last year was a struggle. The three seniors we have (Allie Olsen, Emily Funseth and Kiely Gunderson) they stuck with us.
“Good players make good coaches. I don’t think I’m a good coach, but we’re a good team because of those three seniors.”
Despite winning just three games last season, the Rustlers got to the divisional semifinals before losing their next two and missing out on state. This time, with the help of 24 points from Olsen, the Rustlers (12-8) ensured they’ll be playing next week in Bozeman.
The game turned in the third quarter. Bozeman gained a 28-27 lead on a basket by Addie Ekstrom, who led the Hawks with 13 points. But the Hawks didn’t score again over the final 4:10 of the third quarter, allowing the Rustlers to take a 34-28 lead.
Though Bozeman got within 39-36 late on a 3-pointer by Eckstrom, the Hawks (8-13) never could close the gap from there.
Bozeman, which shot 30% from the floor, will play Great Falls Saturday at 11 a.m. at Alterowitz for a chance to go to state.
“I told the girls, maybe it’s not the path we wanted, but we still have a path,” said Bozeman coach Erika Gustavsen, who felt her team had good shots but just didn’t make them. “We still have basketball left to play and we’re just excited to play some more.”
CMR has more, too, with Saturday’s championship against West ahead of them. Win or lose, though, the Rustlers got one goal out of the way.
“Hey, we feel like we deserve to be there,” Crosby said. “We’ll see if we can come up with something. It’s a quick turnaround. (West coach Charlie Johnson) is a good friend of mine and I love coaching against him and I love coaching against his teams.
“They’re well-coached, they have a good plan, they execute well. So we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”
Skyview 64, Belgrade 52
Brooke Berry led three players in double-figure scoring as Skyview rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Belgrade in a loser-out game.
Belgrade took a 45-38 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Falcons, who used heavy backcourt pressure to spur the comeback, tied the score 50-50 on a 3-pointer by Allie Montague.
About 30 seconds later MG Spotted Bear hit another 3 to put the Falcons up for good. Skyview outscored Belgrade 26-7 in the quarter.
Berry finished with 20 points and four assists. Spotted Bear scored 14 points and had nine steals and Cam Harris had 11 points for the Falcons (9-11).
Skyview hit 50% on its 3-point attempts, going 8 for 16. Belgrade made 5 of 9 3-pointers for 56%.
Gabby Weber scored 15 points and Naomi Reanier had 13 points for Belgrade, which finished its first season in Class AA 1-19.
The Falcons, seeking to end a state-tournament drought that extends to 2001, play a loser-out/state-qualifying game at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Skyview High School gym against Billings Senior.
