MISSOULA — Eureka and basketball tradition haven’t been commonly associated phrases, but this year’s girls basketball team is starting to flip the script.
The Lions qualified for state for the third time in program history on Friday, with the previous trips in March 2006 and November 1989. They won the second divisional tournament title in school history, for either the boys or girls, with the other coming by the girls in 1989.
Now, they’re ready to prove themselves on the big stage at the State B tournament when they tip off Thursday in Billings.
“We feel like we haven’t been seen as a basketball school, and the girls have a little chip on their shoulder, and it’s rightfully so,” said fourth-year coach Ryan Holder, a Eureka grad himself in his first head coaching job after beginning his career as a Browning assistant for one year.
“We’ve challenged them with making us become a basketball school and getting over the hump. They have a strong motivation to win and show they’re winners.”
It takes time and year-after-year success to become regarded as a perennial basketball contender. But it has to start somewhere, and the Lions have gone 16-5 this year, winning the District 7-B regular-season title and the Western B divisional championship.
They’ve done that playing a tough schedule with two losses to Class A teams that both made state, two losses to reigning State B co-champ Missoula Loyola and a split series with Thompson Falls, losing on a buzzer-beater. They avenged their loss to Loyola and beat District 6-B champ Anaconda in back-to-back divisional games to earn the West’s No. 1 seed for state.
While their driving force has been proving doubters wrong, their approach has been based on the motto “All for us.” It’s their rallying cry and how they break their huddles to start practice.
“It means we’re all in it for each other, we’re all in it together and we do it together as one, and then also that everything is out there for us to go take, which we felt from the beginning of the year was out there for us to take,” Holder said in explaining the motto.
Eureka has gone with pressure defense to force turnovers and a heavy amount of 3-pointers to combat its lack of height with its tallest player being 5-foot-10. Holder feels the new approach on pressing defensively and adding new plays throughout the year to create better 3-point looks has worked because of a dedicated and studious team with eight players who have 4.0 grade-point averages.
The Lions have primarily gone with a six-player rotation. Senior Katie Schmidt is the leading scorer as the lone returning all-conference player. Senior Kyla Bohne adds an all-around game as a player who can score, assist and rebound in her first season after moving from Canada.
Senior Michael Shea has been known for her clutch shots, and senior Rhianna Hawkins prides herself on the dirty work like defense and rebounding in her return from a broken ankle last year. Junior Reena Truman also brings a defensive presence, while junior Jadyn Pluid adds scoring off the bench.
“We joke around that we’re not the best basketball players, but we’re the best athletes,” Holder said. “Those girls just have motors that never stop. They leave it all on the court. We feel we’re a little bit faster and more athletic than any team on any given night and can use our speed and athleticism to our advantage.”
Eureka opens the state tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday against Roundup, the South’s No. 3 seed, at MetraPark in Billings. A win would put the Lions in the semifinals against either South No. 2 seed Columbus or North No. 2 seed Fairfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“I think whatever doubt we have that we couldn’t win is gone,” Holder said. “We’re ready to go take a chance and see what we can do with the best in state. We’re confident we can match up with anyone. I think they really feel like they can win it all now.”
