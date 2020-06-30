BILLINGS — It’s been a few days now since Charlie Johnson lost his beard. OK, the Billings West girls basketball coach didn’t exactly lose his beard.
It’s been a few days since he had his beard taken from him. Well, that’s not true, either, because in reality he offered it up. And now it’s gone.
Johnson did try to bribe his way out of a bet he’s made with his teams before each season begins. He’s told his last three teams that if the Golden Bears were to win a Class AA state championship, the players could shave off the beard he’s been grooming for the past several years.
Saturday night, the Bears finally gathered to commemorate the state championship they shared with Helena Capital when all the state basketball tournaments were called off after the semifinals due to the encroaching coronavirus pandemic in March. And there was Johnson, offering up money to allow him to keep his famed facial hair.
Johnson’s beard, after all, has its own logo. It’s on t-shirts and even on the side of the Bears’ championship rings the players designed. It’s almost a brand.
But the players weren’t swayed by temptation.
“I’d love the money, man,” West’s Laiten Lantis said on Tuesday, recounting the players’ stance, “but people are dying to see you without a beard.”
Still, even if Johnson was willing, the beard itself didn’t go without a fight.
Lantis, who’s been doing hair for friends and family since she was in junior high and who wants to study cosmetology after she attends and plays basketball at Rocky Mountain College, brought a pair of clippers to do the deed.
But Johnson’s beard, which had grown to an estimated 4 ½ to five inches off his chin, put up too much resistance. So a set of horse trimmers was brought in — the Bears had their banquet at the family ranch of Maddie and Willa Albrecht, who are both going on to play Division I basketball at Lehigh and Montana, respectively.
One by one players grabbed a handful of beard and let the clippers do the work.
“Those things hacked through it like a hot knife through butter,” Johnson joked.
Lantis did the final touch-up work, and 25 minutes or so later, Johnson was left with part Fu Manchu/part beard still on his face. (The players feared getting too close to the skin because there was no guard for the horse clippers.)
Amongst all the lightheartedness Saturday night, there were serious moments, as well, as the Bears recounted their 19-3 season that was supposed to end after a championship game appearance against Capital (21-1). The players watched a highlight video of their season, received their team awards (the Bears had a cumulative grade point average of 4.16, according to Johnson), and received their championship rings in a ceremony that none of players were expecting.
Seeing the players’ faces light up as they unwrapped the boxes that contained their rings was the best part, Johnson said.
“Having this get together meant that it was truly over,” Lantis said. “We had a great ride together. Getting the rings was awesome because that’s a feeling most people don’t get.”
Afterward, Johnson estimated his beard hasn’t been this short in six, maybe seven years.
Yes, he’d become attached to it, as had his wife, Lynde. Some of the underclassmen, though, weren’t too sure about a beardless coach.
That said, it’s a sacrifice Johnson will gladly make again and again whenever he can.
“I tell you, I’ll shave my eyebrows next year along with any (facial) hair I have left if we have a chance to play for a state title and win one,” he said.
“Next year, hopefully, I can send my seniors out shaving my beard, my eyebrows, my head, throw on a Mohawk … whatever. If they want to throw a waxing strip on the legs, go ahead.”
If next year’s crop of Bears needed any more incentive, there it is.
