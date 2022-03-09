BUTTE — As one tends to do, Hannah Konen left her heart in Montana.
Don't worry. She came back for it.
Better yet, the first-year Twin Bridges girls basketball head coach has the Falcons back in the state tournament for the first time since 2017.
"So my degree allowed me to live all over the country," said Konen, who graduated with a metallurgical engineering degree from Montana Tech in December 2017. "For a while I lived in Arkansas. I lived in Texas. And then I lived in Utah for two years. I was very happy with my career, but found myself driving back to Montana two, three, sometimes four times a month. It finally got to the point where I was like, 'OK, obviously, a huge part of my heart is still in Montana. It's time to move back and I'll let my career figure itself out.'"
Konen landed a job at a garnet mine in Alder, just southeast of where she played high school basketball for legendary Class C coach Rob Lott.
"It worked out really well geographically," Konen said. "It's really close to Twin Bridges. It's close to my family; close to my friends."
When Hannah Konen's sister Emma, and her friends, were in eighth grade in 2019, Hannah planned to be their AAU coach. However, after Twin Bridges completed a JV game against Ennis with just four players on the court, Lott informed the eighth-graders that they'd be playing at the high-school level that year.
In turn, Hannah Konen called Lott and asked if he needed a volunteer coach, paving the way for a return to her alma mater where she also ran cross-country in addition to playing basketball.
Konen was on Lott's staff for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, both of which ended in the Western C divisional tournament. After Lott stepped down as head coach after last season, Konen stepped in to guide the Falcons.
Even though Lott's physical presence is absent from the Twin Bridges bench and huddles, the legendary coach's imprint on the program is still undeniable.
"Rob just put a lot of emphasis on hard work, defense-first and team-first," Konen said. "I played with Peyton Ferris, arguably one of the best players in Montana basketball history. And it was never about Peyton. It was always about our team and making each other better, and holding each other accountable. And just really giving it everything that you have while you're on the court."
Back when Lott coached, the Falcons prided themselves on being in excellent condition, playing full-court basketball for 32 minutes and causing relentless chaos for the other team. Konen doesn't intend for that to go away any time soon.
"I just think that he's built a culture that I'm trying to continue," she said. "But I learned a lot of that from him. He just had so many, so many successful teams. And his name is known across the state, his teams are known across the state, he put a lot of girls in positions to play at the next level. So just a lot of history, tradition, culture, that I'm trying to continue on."
Konen will be happy to remind you that, "It's hard to tell the story of Class C basketball without mentioning Rob Lott and all that he's done."
Konen is off to an excellent start in making her own mark on the Twin Bridges program. After defeating rival Manhattan Christian for the second time this season — with the second time being for the Western C crown — her Falcons carry the West's No. 1 seed into the state tournament in Great Falls.
In addition to a suffocating full-court press, Konen's Falcons have benefitted from the production Allie Dale. As a sophomore, Dale is averaging 14 points per game and has established herself as one of the most dangerous scoring threats in Class C.
"Allie has really had a breakout season," Konen said. "And that has been through a lot of work in the offseason, getting stronger, getting mentally tougher, learning to see the floor better."
Teams that try to double-team Dale are often quickly reminded that her team mates can also fill it up when left open. The Falcons are at their best when they can spread the floor, and use their speed and athleticism to their advantage to get to the rim for easy buckets.
"Allie gets a lot of opportunities because everyone on our team is a threat, offensively," Konen said. "It's not like they just can't guard one of our players, and try and double-team Allie."
Even though Konen has maintained many of the same principles that Lott instilled into the Twin Bridges program, she has added a few wrinkles of her own, like a zone press and a half-court zone defense in addition to a few new plays on offense. Her relationship with the players that dates back to when they were in grade school in some cases, is a definite plus for Konen when teaching her players.
"I think just knowing them for so long, and being around them in their sports for so long, that really helped me as I understood what motivated them how they would respond," Konen said.
And now that the Falcons are back in the state tournament, this is the standard that Konen intends to keep at Twin Bridges for years to come.
"When we started the season, we sat down and we talked about team and individual goals," she said. "And one of our team goals was to make state, which at the beginning of a season, you know, seems like a very, very high goal. But in my opinion, it was realistic and we'd be doing ourselves a disservice if we didn't set our goals that high."
