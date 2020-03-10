BILLINGS — Marie Five has come a long way since her freshman year.
The Hardin girls basketball player was “gangly” back then, coach Cindy Farmer said. Five wore big, black-rimmed glasses and a brace on her left knee when she played, and she rarely strayed from the post on offense.
Five, now a senior, still dominates down low, but she’s become a dangerous shooter and a capable ball-handler. Gone are Five’s glasses and, most importantly, her knee brace.
A freak injury in eighth grade led to surgery and discomfort throughout Five’s standout career at Hardin. Her injured knee has felt “a lot better” this year, she said, and the results have backed that up. Five hopes to lead the Bulldogs to a Class A state title this weekend at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
“Marie has put the Hardin basketball program back on the map,” Farmer said.
Five was playing three-on-three with some friends during the fall of 2015. Late in the game, she went up for a rebound, and her left foot landed on someone else’s. The collision dislocated her kneecap.
The kneecap popped back into place after a couple moments. “It still hurt really bad” and caused her to limp around the court, she said, but she finished the three-on-three game.
“There were no subs,” she said matter-of-factly. “I had a lot of adrenaline.”
That was Five’s last basketball game for several weeks. Her knee swelled up, and she walked around on crutches for a week. During her freshman season, the left kneecap popped out multiple times and sidelined her for several games.
Five underwent surgery after the season and felt as good as new during her sophomore season. She ditched the brace, which she wore throughout her freshman and sophomore campaigns, prior to last season.
But Five’s kneecap was displaced again in Hardin’s last home again a year ago. While it didn’t cause her to miss games, it reunited her with the brace and caused minor pain throughout the postseason, which ended in a state championship loss to Havre.
Five has played the entire 2019-20 regular season and divisionals with no brace, and the Bulldogs have benefited, to put it mildly. Hardin has a 19-2 record and is No. 1 in the 406mtsports.com Class A rankings. Both losses, including the divisional title game on Feb. 29, came against No. 2 Billings Central, which the Bulldogs lost to in overtime on Dec. 20 and defeated on Jan. 24.
Through the regular season, Five averaged 17.9 points per game (second to Havre’s Kyndall Keller among all Class A girls) and a Class A-best 9.5 rebounds per game.
After spending the first two years of her career as a one-dimensional big, Five now “has the ability to play really any position,” Farmer said. Five is still a terror in the post, but the 6-foot all-state selection has added a solid jump shot and has vastly improved her dribbling.
“Now she wants to be a point guard,” Farmer said. “We laugh about that because she’s not quite a point guard yet.”
Five could have enjoyed a dominant high school career without adding those elements to her game. But versatility, she realized, would make her a more intriguing college recruit and help her get minutes at the next level.
Last month, Five signed with Montana State Billings.
“I’m so proud that all of my hard work paid off,” she said.
Farmer said Five encourages her teammates whether or not she’s playing well, and she has a subtle but helpful sense of humor.
“She’s serious but also allows that little bit of humor into it to kind of relax everybody, not to get too serious, because I’m, like, way serious,” Farmer said. “In practice, her facial expressions will kind of alleviate some of the tension because we go pretty intense.”
Five has played in the state title game every year of her high school career and has fallen short all three times. The Bulldogs lost to Columbia Falls 73-50 in 2017 and to Havre the previous two years by nearly identical scores (42-35 in 2018, 42-36 last year). Hardin won its only state girls title in 1994.
This Buffalo Bills-esque stretch has driven Five and her teammates this winter. Paired with Five’s improved health and the Bulldogs’ overall talent and depth, she believes they have “a good shot” to break through this weekend.
“It was very devastating always taking second,” Five said. “Just keep working hard, and it will pay off in the end.”
